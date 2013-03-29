Life of Kim Jong-un
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang, March 29, 2013. The sign on the left reads, "Strategic force's plan to hit the mainland of the U.S.". REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks at the latest combat and technical equipments, made by unit 1501 of the Korean People's Army, during his visit to the unit March 24, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the second battalion under the Korean People's Army Unit 1973, honored with the title of "O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment", on March 23, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks at a photo of the North's founder Kim Il-sung displayed in the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum on March 24, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un holds a guitar during his visit to a military unit on the Wolnae Islet Defence Detachment in the western sector of the front line, which is near Baengnyeong Island of South Korea March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a long-range artillery sub-unit of the Korean People's Army Unit 641, whose mission is to strike Baengnyeong Island of South Korea in the western sector of the front line March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits the Wolnae Islet Defence Detachment in the western sector of the front line, which is near Baengnyeong Island of South Korea March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves while in a boat during his visit to the Wolnae Islet Defence Detachment in the western sector of the front line, which is near Baengnyeong Island of South Korea March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers greet the North's leader Kim Jong-Un during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment on the front, near the border with South Korea, southwest of Pyongyang March 7, 2013. ...more
Residents greet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment on the front, near the border with South Korea, southwest of Pyongyang March 7, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un talks with officers at a guard post during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment on the front, near the border with South Korea, southwest of Pyongyang March 7, 2013. ...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look towards the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment on the front, near the border with South Korea, southwest of Pyongyang...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un sits on a boat as he talks with officers during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment on the front, near the border with South Korea, southwest of Pyongyang March 7,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, his wife Ri Sol-Ju and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman clap during an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency on March 1, 2013. ...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman hug in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un watches a flight exercise and a paratrooping drill of the Air and Anti-Air Force and Large Combined Unit 630 of the Korean People's Army, in this undated recent picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the Korean People's Army Unit 323 honoured with the title of O Jung-hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated recent picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang February 21, 2013. ...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un presides over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party in this undated recent picture released by North Korea's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang February 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un makes an opening address at the Fourth Meeting of Secretaries of Cells of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency on January 29, 2013. ...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits the Taesongsan General Hospital being built by the People's Army in this picture released by the North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang January 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un talks with officials at the General Satellite Control and Command Center before the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un prepares to take a ride with other high-level officials during the opening ceremony of the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground on Rungna Islet along the Taedong River in Pyongyang, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Thrice Three-Revolution Red Flag Kamnamu (persimmon tree) Company under the Korean People's Army Unit 4302 in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang on August 24,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un sits in a wooden boat with other soldiers as he visits military units on islands in the most southwest of Pyongyang in this picture released by the North's official news agency on August 19, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife Ri Sol-Ju attend the opening ceremony of the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground on Rungna Islet along the Taedong River in Pyongyang, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife Ri Sol-Ju attend the opening ceremony of the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground on Rungna Islet along the Taedong River in Pyongyang, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a building at a mini-golf course at the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, in Pyongyang, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits Kyongsang Kindergarten in this undated picture released by KCNA on July 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits the State Industrial Art Exhibition at the State Industrial Art Centre to mark what would have been the 100th birthday of the North's founder Kim Il-Sung, in Pyongyang, in this undated picture released by KCNA...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un holds a weapon in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released by North Korean state TV KRT on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rides a horse in this still image taken from video at an unknown location and released by North Korean state TV KRT on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves during the Fourth Conference of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits the Kaeson Youth Park Funfair in this undated picture released by KCNA on May 27, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a building as he goes around to provide field guidance to Changjon Primary School, the Kyongsang Nursery and the Kyongsang Kindergarten in an undated picture released by KCNA on May 31, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un holds up his ballot during the fifth session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Footage of North Korea leader Kim Jong-un standing with soldiers is shown during a concert in Pyongyang April 16, 2012. The concert was part of the celebration on the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Bobby Yip more
Kim Jong-un stands with military officers during the unveiling ceremony of bronze statues of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits Kyongsang Kindergarten in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by KCNA on July 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves as he arrives to take pictures with officials, creators and employees of the Mansudae Art Studio in Pyongyang, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Command of Large Combined Unit 671of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by KCNA on January 22, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
