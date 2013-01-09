Life of Monks

A Buddhist monk collects bread in a basket to serve devotees attending a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the second day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 2, 2012. The Kalachakra is a 10-day festival comprising Buddha teachings and meditations taking place at Bodhgaya, where Buddha is said to have gained enlightenment. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files