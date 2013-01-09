Life of Monks
Child monks attend morning prayers inside the 17th century Tawang Tibetan Buddhist monastery close to the Chinese border in Arunachal Pradesh May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Jack Daniel/Files
Child monks walk to attend morning prayers inside the 17th century Tawang Tibetan Buddhist monastery, close to the Chinese border, in Arunachal Pradesh May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Jack Daniel/Files
A monk walks in front of a martyrs' memorial wall built inside the Tsuglagkhang Tibetan temple in the hill town of Dharamsala March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A novice monk looks at a Buddhist monk during a ceremony to pray for Tibet's exiled Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to have a long life, in Dharamsala March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A Buddhist monk collects bread in a basket to serve devotees attending a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the second day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 2, 2012. The Kalachakra is a...more
Buddhist monks carrying kettles run towards the complex to serve tea to the devotees attending a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the second day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 2, 2012....more
Buddhist monks reach out to receive bread being distributed during a teaching session addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the first day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files more
Buddhist monks take shelter from the rain during a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the first day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Tibetan monk holding a flag sits during a protest march near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Buddhist monks study at the Kirti Jepa Datsang Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies in Mcleodganj, near Dharamsala November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A monk speaks with a fellow monk on the rooftop of the Kirti monastery in Mcleodganj, near Dharamsala November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Monks stand by the window at the Kirti monastery in Mcleodganj, near the Dharamsala November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A monk shaves the head of his fellow monk at the Kirti monastery in Mcleodganj, near Dharamsala November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Monks are reflected in a mirror as they drink coffee at a cafe in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan monks are framed through the window of a cafe at dusk in Dharamsala August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Tibetan monk poses for a picture as he walks down a hillside street in Dharamsala August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Buddhist monk walks down the stairs of Phyang monastery in Leh Jul 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
The Hemis Gompa and monks performing a ritual dance are reflected in the sunglasses of a man on the second and last day of a festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km southeast of Leh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Monks beat traditional drums on the second and last day of a festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km southeast of Leh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Buddhist monks eat their lunch inside a dining hall at Karmapa monastery in Dharamshala March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Young Buddhist monks carrying bowls and spoons walk to receive their food in the compound of Karmapa monastery Dharamshala March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Tibetan monk-in-exile walks past cloths hung out in the compound of a Buddhist monastery in McLeodganj in Dharamshala March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Buddhist monk chooses his candidate while seated inside a voting booth during elections for a new prime minister for Tibet's government-in-exile on the ourskirts of Dharamsala March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A young monk holds a traditional parasol as he waits for the arrival of Tibet's exiled Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Pemayangtse monastery in Pelling in the Himalayan state of Sikkim December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files more
A monk eats food provided by the Indian army after flash floods in Leh, east of Srinagar, August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A Buddhist monk adjusts his robe as he enters the monastery to attend a prayer ceremony to mark Buddha Jayanti in New Delhi May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Buddhist monks react to the camera as they take part in a religious procession on the eve of Buddha Jayanti in Bhopal May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
A young Buddhist monk holds a pair of sunglasses during a teaching session by spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in Tawang, in Arunchal Pradesh November 10, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Buddhist monks practice chaam (masked) dance inside the complex of Palchen Choeling monastery on the eve of "Gutor Chaam" festival at Ralong village, about 76 km south from Gangtok, capital of Sikkim November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Novice Buddhist monks blow horns made from sea shells before a morning puja (prayer) at Pemayangtse Gompa near Pelling in Sikkim October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
A monk helps a fellow monk to tie his robe at the Hemis monastery 40 km east east of Leh, May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A young monk carries a rat in a cage outside the Thiksey monastery, 20 km east of Leh, May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
Tibetan Buddhist monks play cricket outside a Buddhist monastery in Shimla November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files
A monk walks past a poster of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in the northern hill town of Dharamsala May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
A Tibetan monk climbs a staircase in a Buddhist temple in Dharamsala March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Young Tibetan monks hold a mobile phone at a Buddhist temple in Dharamsala March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Buddhist monks play volleyball on the outskirts of Leh, capital of Ladakh June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
Palden Lama, 5, a Buddhist monk, holds a poster of Indian cricket players outside a temple in Siliguri March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A Buddhist monk looks out the window of Leh Palace in Leh June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A Tibetan monk walks across a square in Majnu Ka Tila Tibetan refugee camp on the outskirts of New Delhi July 27, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
Tibetan Buddhist monks drink tea during a break at cultural programme at a monastery on the outskirts of Siliguri December 13, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama takes a drink during a teaching session on the first day of the Kalachakra festival in the eastern Indian city of Bodhgaya January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
