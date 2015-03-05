Life on the Woolwich ferry
The Ernest Bevin ferry is seen from the James Newman ferry as it approaches the Woolwich Ferry south terminal while crossing the River Thames in London January 23, 2015. Now, as in the past, there are proposals for plans to replace the Woolwich Free...more
Vehicles are directed onto the deck of the James Newman ferry before dawn at Woolwich in London, January 23, 2015. The free Woolwich ferry opened in 1889, with each boat licensed to carry 1000 passengers and 15-20 vehicles. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Mate Shaun Barker holds onto the steering controls as he waits for the James Newman ferry to be loaded in Woolwich, London February 5, 2015. However, many of the ferry workers believe there will always be a ferry service at Woolwich, which has been a...more
Captain Dave Watkins in the Wheel House of the James Newman ferry before dawn in Woolwich, London February 5, 2015. The free ferry opened in 1889, with each boat licensed to carry 1000 passengers and 15-20 vehicles. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Trained Hand Danny Davis guides vehicles onto the deck of the James Newman ferry at Woolwich in London January 24, 2015. Latest figures show that on average just under 80,000 vehicles and 22,000 foot passengers use the ferry every four weeks....more
The James Newman Woolwich Ferry crosses the River Thames before dawn in London January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A Deckhand directs vehicles onto the deck of the James Newman ferry at dawn on the south terminal of the Woolwich Ferry in London early January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Senior Deckhand John Waterhouse directs vehicles off the deck of the James Newman ferry before dawn at Woolwich in London early January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
The Ernest Bevin Woolwich Ferry sails across the River Thames at first light in London February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Canary Wharf, London's financial centre, is seen in early morning sunshine behind the Woolwich Ferry viewing tower, which is manned by Traffic Controller Tony Kane in London January 24, 2015. The viewing tower is known to staff as the "bubble." The...more
Traffic Controller Tom Cherry watches from the viewing tower at the Woolwich Ferry terminal building in London January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
The consul controls which are used to control the ramps to the Woolwich Ferry are seen inside the viewing tower in Woolwich, London January 24, 2015. The equipment is quite old and will soon be replaced with a touch screen console. REUTERS/Russell...more
Traffic Controller Julie Cox directs traffic into the overspill parking area for the Woolwich Ferry in London, January 23, 2015. Cox said that she was the first woman to work for the Woolwich Free Ferry and has worked there for 15 years....more
The shadow of a lorry arriving at the parking area for the Woolwich Ferry is cast on a sign advertising the improvement work taking place at the ferry terminal buildings in London, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Deckhand Johnny Martin guides scrap metal lorry driver Sean Kent onto the James Newman Woolwich Ferry before crossing the River Thames in London February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Deckhand Albert Smith guides vehicles onto the deck of the James Newman ferry at Woolwich in London February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Captain Dave Watkins navigates the James Newman ferry across the River Thames early in the morning at Woolwich, London January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Fuel gauges are seen in the engine room of the James Newman Woolwich Ferry in London January 23, 2015. Each ferry has a boat engineer on board for every crossing, who monitors the engines. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
The James Newman Woolwich Ferry crosses the River Thames in front of Canary Wharf, London's financial district February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Scrap metal truck driver Sean Kent looks out over the River Thames while on board the James Newman Woolwich Ferry in London February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Empty seats are seen on the passenger deck of the James Newman Woolwich Ferry as a woman uses a mobile phone during a crossing of the River Thames in London February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Senior Deckhand John Waterhouse takes a break from work on the James Newman ferry in Woolwich, London February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Scrap metal truck driver Sean Kent drives up the ramp from the Woolwich Ferry after crossing the River Thames in London, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
The Ernest Bevin ferry crosses the River Thames seen from steps that lead down to the bank at low tide near the south terminal of the Woolwich Ferry in London, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Procurement Officer James Carter poses for a picture at the hatch of the storeroom in the workshop for the Woolwich Ferry in London February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Chargehand Terry Hanlan clears the bench in the Woolwich Ferry workshop in London February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Marine plumber Gary Delieu, who has worked for the Woolwich Ferry for 35 years, makes gaskets for piping in the plumbers' workshop in London January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Boiler Maker Paul Rice (L), who has worked for the Woolwich Ferry for 35 years, poses for a picture with colleague Michael Creasey in the workshop in London February 5, 2015. Michael has worked for the ferry for eight years. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Electricians Tony Dunt (L), Danny Mitchell and Ian Hastings (R) pose for a picture in the Woolwich Ferry workshop in London February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Cables and supplies are stored ready for use in the electrical room of the Woolwich Ferry workshop in London January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Boiler Maker Paul Rice, who has worked for the Woolwich Ferry for 35 years, walks onto the John Burns ferry that is undergoing repairs in London February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A damaged Voith Schneider Propeller unit is lifted by crane from the John Burns ferry at Woolwich in London February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Fitters use blow torches to heat up and loosen part of a damaged Voith Schneider Propeller unit as it is lifted by crane out of the John Burns ferry at the north terminal of the Woolwich Ferry in London February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
People walk along the Woolwich pedestrian tunnel which links Woolwich to North Woolwich, Newham, London January 24, 2105. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Lights are reflected in the River Thames, as flats in Woolwich are seen through the wheelhouse of the James Newman ferry, before dawn in London February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
