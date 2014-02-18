Life on tracks
A ragpicker boy walks on the tracks as he searches for plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A ragpicker boy walks on the tracks as he searches for plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A ragpicker boy jumps onto a moving train in search of plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A ragpicker boy jumps onto a moving train in search of plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A ragpicker boy smiles as he stands on the tracks at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A ragpicker boy smiles as he stands on the tracks at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children walk on tracks at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children walk on tracks at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman carrying bamboo sticks crosses railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman carrying bamboo sticks crosses railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People cross railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People cross railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Workers clear a track in a railway coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Workers clear a track in a railway coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Men bathe using pipes that supply water to trains at a railway station in Allahabad May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Men bathe using pipes that supply water to trains at a railway station in Allahabad May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A girl living in a slum poses for a picture next to the railway track in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A girl living in a slum poses for a picture next to the railway track in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A man sits on a wall near the tracks of Bandra Railway station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A man sits on a wall near the tracks of Bandra Railway station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
Children living in a slum next to the tracks take a bath along the railway track as a suburban train passes by in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
Children living in a slum next to the tracks take a bath along the railway track as a suburban train passes by in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A man carries earthen pitchers on his head on a railway track in Mumbai March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man carries earthen pitchers on his head on a railway track in Mumbai March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A worker uses a hose to clean between tracks at a railway station in Chennai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A worker uses a hose to clean between tracks at a railway station in Chennai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A man walks his goats near the construction site of new expressway in Mumbai September 20, 2011.REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A man walks his goats near the construction site of new expressway in Mumbai September 20, 2011.REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A girl carries her bicycle as she crosses a railway track in New Delhi July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A girl carries her bicycle as she crosses a railway track in New Delhi July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A girl runs towards her home in a shanty town along the railway tracks in Mumbai, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A girl runs towards her home in a shanty town along the railway tracks in Mumbai, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Children of labourers walk beside a railway track inside a coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad August 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Children of labourers walk beside a railway track inside a coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad August 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A girl sits on a rail track in a slum in Mumbai February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A girl sits on a rail track in a slum in Mumbai February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
School children walk on railway tracks in Mumbai February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
School children walk on railway tracks in Mumbai February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Slum dwellers warm themselves by a fire, beside railway tracks, on a cool day in Siliguri December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Slum dwellers warm themselves by a fire, beside railway tracks, on a cool day in Siliguri December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
School children walk on a damaged railway track after heavy rains at a remote village, about 35 km (22 miles) north of Siliguri July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
School children walk on a damaged railway track after heavy rains at a remote village, about 35 km (22 miles) north of Siliguri July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Displaced slum dwellers sleep in a temporary shelter on a disused portion of a railway track after their shanty was demolished by the government in a drive to remove slums from the streets of Mumbai June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Displaced slum dwellers sleep in a temporary shelter on a disused portion of a railway track after their shanty was demolished by the government in a drive to remove slums from the streets of Mumbai June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A boy helps a handicapped boy cross railway tracks at a station in Kolkata July 12, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A boy helps a handicapped boy cross railway tracks at a station in Kolkata July 12, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Next Slideshows
Manhunt for wildcat gold miners
The Munduruku tribe in the Amazon searches for and expels illegal gold miners encroaching on their land.
India This Week
Our best photos from India this week.
Syria images win World Press award
Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic has won first prize in the World Press Photo category "Spot News Stories" with this series of twelve images, showing rebel...
Valentine's Day
Couples around the world celebrate Valentine's Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.