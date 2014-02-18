Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 18, 2014 | 7:55pm IST

Life on tracks

<p>A ragpicker boy walks on the tracks as he searches for plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A ragpicker boy walks on the tracks as he searches for plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A ragpicker boy walks on the tracks as he searches for plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 24
<p>A ragpicker boy jumps onto a moving train in search of plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A ragpicker boy jumps onto a moving train in search of plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A ragpicker boy jumps onto a moving train in search of plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 24
<p>A ragpicker boy smiles as he stands on the tracks at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A ragpicker boy smiles as he stands on the tracks at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A ragpicker boy smiles as he stands on the tracks at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 24
<p>School children walk on tracks at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

School children walk on tracks at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

School children walk on tracks at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 24
<p>A woman carrying bamboo sticks crosses railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A woman carrying bamboo sticks crosses railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A woman carrying bamboo sticks crosses railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
5 / 24
<p>People cross railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

People cross railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

People cross railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
6 / 24
<p>Workers clear a track in a railway coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Workers clear a track in a railway coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Workers clear a track in a railway coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
7 / 24
<p>A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
8 / 24
<p>Men bathe using pipes that supply water to trains at a railway station in Allahabad May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Men bathe using pipes that supply water to trains at a railway station in Allahabad May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Men bathe using pipes that supply water to trains at a railway station in Allahabad May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
9 / 24
<p>A girl living in a slum poses for a picture next to the railway track in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files</p>

A girl living in a slum poses for a picture next to the railway track in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A girl living in a slum poses for a picture next to the railway track in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

Close
10 / 24
<p>A man sits on a wall near the tracks of Bandra Railway station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files</p>

A man sits on a wall near the tracks of Bandra Railway station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A man sits on a wall near the tracks of Bandra Railway station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

Close
11 / 24
<p>Children living in a slum next to the tracks take a bath along the railway track as a suburban train passes by in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files</p>

Children living in a slum next to the tracks take a bath along the railway track as a suburban train passes by in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Children living in a slum next to the tracks take a bath along the railway track as a suburban train passes by in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

Close
12 / 24
<p>A man carries earthen pitchers on his head on a railway track in Mumbai March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A man carries earthen pitchers on his head on a railway track in Mumbai March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A man carries earthen pitchers on his head on a railway track in Mumbai March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
13 / 24
<p>A worker uses a hose to clean between tracks at a railway station in Chennai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

A worker uses a hose to clean between tracks at a railway station in Chennai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A worker uses a hose to clean between tracks at a railway station in Chennai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Close
14 / 24
<p>A man walks his goats near the construction site of new expressway in Mumbai September 20, 2011.REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A man walks his goats near the construction site of new expressway in Mumbai September 20, 2011.REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A man walks his goats near the construction site of new expressway in Mumbai September 20, 2011.REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
15 / 24
<p>A girl carries her bicycle as she crosses a railway track in New Delhi July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A girl carries her bicycle as she crosses a railway track in New Delhi July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A girl carries her bicycle as she crosses a railway track in New Delhi July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
16 / 24
<p>A girl runs towards her home in a shanty town along the railway tracks in Mumbai, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A girl runs towards her home in a shanty town along the railway tracks in Mumbai, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A girl runs towards her home in a shanty town along the railway tracks in Mumbai, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
17 / 24
<p>Children of labourers walk beside a railway track inside a coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad August 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Children of labourers walk beside a railway track inside a coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad August 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Children of labourers walk beside a railway track inside a coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad August 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
18 / 24
<p>A girl sits on a rail track in a slum in Mumbai February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A girl sits on a rail track in a slum in Mumbai February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A girl sits on a rail track in a slum in Mumbai February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
19 / 24
<p>School children walk on railway tracks in Mumbai February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

School children walk on railway tracks in Mumbai February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

School children walk on railway tracks in Mumbai February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
20 / 24
<p>Slum dwellers warm themselves by a fire, beside railway tracks, on a cool day in Siliguri December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Slum dwellers warm themselves by a fire, beside railway tracks, on a cool day in Siliguri December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Slum dwellers warm themselves by a fire, beside railway tracks, on a cool day in Siliguri December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
21 / 24
<p>School children walk on a damaged railway track after heavy rains at a remote village, about 35 km (22 miles) north of Siliguri July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

School children walk on a damaged railway track after heavy rains at a remote village, about 35 km (22 miles) north of Siliguri July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

School children walk on a damaged railway track after heavy rains at a remote village, about 35 km (22 miles) north of Siliguri July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
22 / 24
<p>Displaced slum dwellers sleep in a temporary shelter on a disused portion of a railway track after their shanty was demolished by the government in a drive to remove slums from the streets of Mumbai June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Displaced slum dwellers sleep in a temporary shelter on a disused portion of a railway track after their shanty was demolished by the government in a drive to remove slums from the streets of Mumbai June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Displaced slum dwellers sleep in a temporary shelter on a disused portion of a railway track after their shanty was demolished by the government in a drive to remove slums from the streets of Mumbai June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
23 / 24
<p>A boy helps a handicapped boy cross railway tracks at a station in Kolkata July 12, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

A boy helps a handicapped boy cross railway tracks at a station in Kolkata July 12, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

A boy helps a handicapped boy cross railway tracks at a station in Kolkata July 12, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Manhunt for wildcat gold miners

Manhunt for wildcat gold miners

Next Slideshows

Manhunt for wildcat gold miners

Manhunt for wildcat gold miners

The Munduruku tribe in the Amazon searches for and expels illegal gold miners encroaching on their land.

17 Feb 2014
India This Week

India This Week

Our best photos from India this week.

16 Feb 2014
Syria images win World Press award

Syria images win World Press award

Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic has won first prize in the World Press Photo category "Spot News Stories" with this series of twelve images, showing rebel...

15 Feb 2014
Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day

Couples around the world celebrate Valentine's Day.

15 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures