Mon Nov 28, 2011

Life without electricity

<p>John McCarter reads the newspaper by the window in the front living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry, Northern Ireland November 22, 2011. McCarter, age 77, has been living without electricity or central heating for the past 29 years. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

John McCarter reads the newspaper by the window in the front living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry, Northern Ireland November 22, 2011. McCarter, age 77, has been living without electricity or central heating for the past 29 years.

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter reads the newspaper by the window in the front living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry, Northern Ireland November 22, 2011. McCarter, age 77, has been living without electricity or central heating for the past 29 years.

<p>John McCarter stands outside his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

John McCarter stands outside his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011.

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter stands outside his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011.

<p>John McCarter, age 77, sits in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

John McCarter, age 77, sits in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011.

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter, age 77, sits in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011.

<p>John McCarter fills a kettle with water in the kitchen of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

John McCarter fills a kettle with water in the kitchen of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011.

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter fills a kettle with water in the kitchen of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011.

<p>John McCarter gets dressed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

John McCarter gets dressed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011.

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter gets dressed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011.

<p>A paraffin lamp hangs from the ceiling of the living room of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A paraffin lamp hangs from the ceiling of the living room of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011.

Monday, November 28, 2011

A paraffin lamp hangs from the ceiling of the living room of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011.

<p>Laundry hangs to dry outside John McCarters wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Laundry hangs to dry outside John McCarters wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011.

Monday, November 28, 2011

Laundry hangs to dry outside John McCarters wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011.

<p>John McCarter writes a letter in his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

John McCarter writes a letter in his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011.

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter writes a letter in his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011.

<p>A thermometer hangs on the wall of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A thermometer hangs on the wall of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011.

Monday, November 28, 2011

A thermometer hangs on the wall of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011.

<p>John McCarter, age 77, poses for a photograph as he stands in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

John McCarter, age 77, poses for a photograph as he stands in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011.

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter, age 77, poses for a photograph as he stands in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011.

<p>John McCarter lays in his bed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

John McCarter lays in his bed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011.

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter lays in his bed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011.

<p>John McCarter stands in the back garden of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

John McCarter stands in the back garden of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011.

Monday, November 28, 2011

John McCarter stands in the back garden of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011.

