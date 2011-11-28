Life without electricity
John McCarter reads the newspaper by the window in the front living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry, Northern Ireland November 22, 2011. McCarter, age 77, has been living without...more
John McCarter reads the newspaper by the window in the front living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry, Northern Ireland November 22, 2011. McCarter, age 77, has been living without electricity or central heating for the past 29 years. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter stands outside his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter stands outside his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter, age 77, sits in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter, age 77, sits in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter fills a kettle with water in the kitchen of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter fills a kettle with water in the kitchen of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter gets dressed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter gets dressed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A paraffin lamp hangs from the ceiling of the living room of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A paraffin lamp hangs from the ceiling of the living room of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Laundry hangs to dry outside John McCarters wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Laundry hangs to dry outside John McCarters wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter writes a letter in his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter writes a letter in his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A thermometer hangs on the wall of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A thermometer hangs on the wall of John McCarter's wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter, age 77, poses for a photograph as he stands in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter, age 77, poses for a photograph as he stands in the living room of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter lays in his bed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter lays in his bed in the bedroom of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter stands in the back garden of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
John McCarter stands in the back garden of his wooden house in the hamlet of Downhill on the north coast of county Londonderry November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
India this week
A montage of top picks from around India.
India's monkey troubles
The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees ($9.50) for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to...
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
Highlights from the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.
Menace to society
The Himachal Pradesh state government offers financial rewards to members of the public who catch trouble-making monkeys.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.