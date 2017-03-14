Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 14, 2017 | 11:55pm IST

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

The interior of a lifeguard tower, renovated into a luxury hotel suite, is seen a day before winners of an international online competition arrive to spend the night at the tower, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel March 13, 2017. As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform the tower into a two-storey suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The interior of a lifeguard tower, renovated into a luxury hotel suite, is seen a day before winners of an international online competition arrive to spend the night at the tower, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel March 13, 2017. As part of an...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
The interior of a lifeguard tower, renovated into a luxury hotel suite, is seen a day before winners of an international online competition arrive to spend the night at the tower, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel March 13, 2017. As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform the tower into a two-storey suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 10
People help decorate a lifeguard tower as it is renovated into a luxury hotel suite, as part of an international online competition, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv. Only 15 couples, winners of an online competition, will get to stay in the tower, whose stilts are buffeted by the waves. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People help decorate a lifeguard tower as it is renovated into a luxury hotel suite, as part of an international online competition, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv. Only 15 couples, winners of an online competition, will get to stay in the tower,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
People help decorate a lifeguard tower as it is renovated into a luxury hotel suite, as part of an international online competition, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv. Only 15 couples, winners of an online competition, will get to stay in the tower, whose stilts are buffeted by the waves. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 10
Boutique hotels have in recent years perched guests in tree houses, construction cranes and salt flats, but Tel Aviv's is believed to be the first to occupy a lifeguard hut. Israel's tourism industry welcomes around four million visitors a year. The tourism ministry is investing $25 million in a campaign to encourage them to go to both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as complementary destinations. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Boutique hotels have in recent years perched guests in tree houses, construction cranes and salt flats, but Tel Aviv's is believed to be the first to occupy a lifeguard hut. Israel's tourism industry welcomes around four million visitors a year. The...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Boutique hotels have in recent years perched guests in tree houses, construction cranes and salt flats, but Tel Aviv's is believed to be the first to occupy a lifeguard hut. Israel's tourism industry welcomes around four million visitors a year. The tourism ministry is investing $25 million in a campaign to encourage them to go to both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as complementary destinations. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 10
A waiter carries drinks up the stairs of a lifeguard tower to welcome the winners of an international online competition who will spend a night at the tower. With its beach, warm weather, wealth of restaurants and buzzing nightlife, Tel Aviv has become a popular destination among Europeans, even for long weekends on budget airlines. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A waiter carries drinks up the stairs of a lifeguard tower to welcome the winners of an international online competition who will spend a night at the tower. With its beach, warm weather, wealth of restaurants and buzzing nightlife, Tel Aviv has...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A waiter carries drinks up the stairs of a lifeguard tower to welcome the winners of an international online competition who will spend a night at the tower. With its beach, warm weather, wealth of restaurants and buzzing nightlife, Tel Aviv has become a popular destination among Europeans, even for long weekends on budget airlines. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 10
The one-night stay in the beachfront suite is free for winners of a contest run through hotels.com. Contenders took pictures of themselves in beach gear, holding signs with the hashtag #TakeMe2TelAviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The one-night stay in the beachfront suite is free for winners of a contest run through hotels.com. Contenders took pictures of themselves in beach gear, holding signs with the hashtag #TakeMe2TelAviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
The one-night stay in the beachfront suite is free for winners of a contest run through hotels.com. Contenders took pictures of themselves in beach gear, holding signs with the hashtag #TakeMe2TelAviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 10
Fifteen winners from Europe will stay in the suite before it is taken down in two weeks. Plans are in the works for a similar pop-up hotel in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Fifteen winners from Europe will stay in the suite before it is taken down in two weeks. Plans are in the works for a similar pop-up hotel in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Fifteen winners from Europe will stay in the suite before it is taken down in two weeks. Plans are in the works for a similar pop-up hotel in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 10
German bloggers Sandra Lechner and Izabella Meczykowska, carry their suitcases up the stairs of a lifeguard tower. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

German bloggers Sandra Lechner and Izabella Meczykowska, carry their suitcases up the stairs of a lifeguard tower. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
German bloggers Sandra Lechner and Izabella Meczykowska, carry their suitcases up the stairs of a lifeguard tower. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 10
An artist works on decorating the exterior of a lifeguard tower as it is renovated into a luxury hotel suite. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An artist works on decorating the exterior of a lifeguard tower as it is renovated into a luxury hotel suite. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
An artist works on decorating the exterior of a lifeguard tower as it is renovated into a luxury hotel suite. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 10
Workers carry a bath tub as they renovate a lifeguard tower into a luxury hotel suite. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Workers carry a bath tub as they renovate a lifeguard tower into a luxury hotel suite. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Workers carry a bath tub as they renovate a lifeguard tower into a luxury hotel suite. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 10
A woman cleans the stairs of a lifeguard tower before the winners of an international online competition arrive. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman cleans the stairs of a lifeguard tower before the winners of an international online competition arrive. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman cleans the stairs of a lifeguard tower before the winners of an international online competition arrive. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Huranga Holi

Huranga Holi

Next Slideshows

Huranga Holi

Huranga Holi

Men and women play the traditional Huranga game the day after Holi at the Dauji temple near Mathura. During the annual festivities, men pour buckets of colour...

14 Mar 2017
Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

13 Mar 2017
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

13 Mar 2017
Holi in India

Holi in India

Pictures of people celebrating Holi, the festival of colours, from different parts of India.

13 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast