Lifelike sculptures
A visitor (R) views a sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson exhibited at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, June 1, 2015. Hanson's lifelike sculptures portraying working-class Americans and overlooked members of...more
A sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Old Couple on a Bench'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'House Painter'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Self-Portrait and Model'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors pass a sculpture entitled 'Baby in Stroller'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Homeless Person'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor walks past a sculpture entitled 'Children Playing Game'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Old Couple on a Bench'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Cowboy'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors pass a sculpture entitled 'Lunchbreak'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Homeless Person'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors view a sculpture entitled 'Queenie II'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors view a sculpture entitled 'Self-Portrait and Model'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sculptures entitled 'Old Couple on a Bench' (L) and 'Man With Hand Cart'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Old Couple on a Bench'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Queenie II'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
India's sizzling summer
Parts of India reels under severe heat wave.
Amazon River flooding
One of the two main branches of the Amazon River floods following heavy rains.
One World Observatory opens
The 100th, 101st, and 102nd floor of One World Trade Center open to the public.
Inside Neverland
A behind-the-scenes look at Michael Jackson's elaborate Neverland Ranch, which is up for sale for $100 million.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.