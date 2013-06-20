Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 21, 2013 | 2:20am IST

Life's a beach

<p>Men play soccer between the shadows of buildings in Boa Viagem Beach in Recife, Brazil, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Men play soccer between the shadows of buildings in Boa Viagem Beach in Recife, Brazil, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, June 21, 2013

Men play soccer between the shadows of buildings in Boa Viagem Beach in Recife, Brazil, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
1 / 20
<p>A bodysurfer punches through a wave at the Ehukai sandbar near the surf break known as 'Pipeline' on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

A bodysurfer punches through a wave at the Ehukai sandbar near the surf break known as 'Pipeline' on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Friday, June 21, 2013

A bodysurfer punches through a wave at the Ehukai sandbar near the surf break known as 'Pipeline' on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
2 / 20
<p>Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, June 21, 2013

Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 20
<p>People walk a dog past a tent on an empty Brighton Beach at Brighton, southern England June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

People walk a dog past a tent on an empty Brighton Beach at Brighton, southern England June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, June 21, 2013

People walk a dog past a tent on an empty Brighton Beach at Brighton, southern England June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
4 / 20
<p>A photographer holds an umbrella to shield himself from the rain on a beach in Mumbai, India, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A photographer holds an umbrella to shield himself from the rain on a beach in Mumbai, India, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, June 21, 2013

A photographer holds an umbrella to shield himself from the rain on a beach in Mumbai, India, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 20
<p>Palestinians enjoy the warm weather at a beach in Gaza City May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinians enjoy the warm weather at a beach in Gaza City May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, June 21, 2013

Palestinians enjoy the warm weather at a beach in Gaza City May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
6 / 20
<p>Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party offer their noon prayers by the Bosphorus following a groundbreaking ceremony for the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party offer their noon prayers by the Bosphorus following a groundbreaking ceremony for the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul May 29,...more

Friday, June 21, 2013

Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party offer their noon prayers by the Bosphorus following a groundbreaking ceremony for the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
7 / 20
<p>Binata Pinata stands on top of a rock holding a fish her husband Kaibakia just caught off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Binata Pinata stands on top of a rock holding a fish her husband Kaibakia just caught off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, June 21, 2013

Binata Pinata stands on top of a rock holding a fish her husband Kaibakia just caught off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 20
<p>Youths kiss in the water at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Youths kiss in the water at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Friday, June 21, 2013

Youths kiss in the water at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
9 / 20
<p>People stand on the beach as the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies surrounded by cranes outside Giglio harbor, Italy, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

People stand on the beach as the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies surrounded by cranes outside Giglio harbor, Italy, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, June 21, 2013

People stand on the beach as the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies surrounded by cranes outside Giglio harbor, Italy, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
10 / 20
<p>A man throws bread to seagulls at a beach in Jumeirah in Dubai, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh</p>

A man throws bread to seagulls at a beach in Jumeirah in Dubai, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Friday, June 21, 2013

A man throws bread to seagulls at a beach in Jumeirah in Dubai, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Close
11 / 20
<p>A green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), known locally as the krape, returns to the ocean after nesting for two hours on Babunsanti Beach in the Galibi nature reserve situated on the eastern edge of the Marowijne River estuary, Suriname, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

A green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), known locally as the krape, returns to the ocean after nesting for two hours on Babunsanti Beach in the Galibi nature reserve situated on the eastern edge of the Marowijne River estuary, Suriname, May 5, 2013....more

Friday, June 21, 2013

A green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), known locally as the krape, returns to the ocean after nesting for two hours on Babunsanti Beach in the Galibi nature reserve situated on the eastern edge of the Marowijne River estuary, Suriname, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
12 / 20
<p>A woman raises her arms on a windy day at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A woman raises her arms on a windy day at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, June 21, 2013

A woman raises her arms on a windy day at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
13 / 20
<p>A couple relaxes as they sunbath on a beach during a sunny day in Benidorm, one of the main tourism destinations in Spain, March 25, 2013. REUTER/Sergio Perez</p>

A couple relaxes as they sunbath on a beach during a sunny day in Benidorm, one of the main tourism destinations in Spain, March 25, 2013. REUTER/Sergio Perez

Friday, June 21, 2013

A couple relaxes as they sunbath on a beach during a sunny day in Benidorm, one of the main tourism destinations in Spain, March 25, 2013. REUTER/Sergio Perez

Close
14 / 20
<p>Fishermen check their nets for the day's catch as an oil tanker is seen in the distance near the port in the north-western city of Duba, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Fishermen check their nets for the day's catch as an oil tanker is seen in the distance near the port in the north-western city of Duba, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Friday, June 21, 2013

Fishermen check their nets for the day's catch as an oil tanker is seen in the distance near the port in the north-western city of Duba, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
15 / 20
<p>A surfer carrying his board looks back as he prepares to enter the water at Sydney's Manly Beach, Australia, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A surfer carrying his board looks back as he prepares to enter the water at Sydney's Manly Beach, Australia, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, June 21, 2013

A surfer carrying his board looks back as he prepares to enter the water at Sydney's Manly Beach, Australia, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
16 / 20
<p>A Balinese family stand at the beach as they attend the Melasti ceremony prayer at Gianyar beach on the Indonesian island of Bali March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Balinese family stand at the beach as they attend the Melasti ceremony prayer at Gianyar beach on the Indonesian island of Bali March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 21, 2013

A Balinese family stand at the beach as they attend the Melasti ceremony prayer at Gianyar beach on the Indonesian island of Bali March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 20
<p>A couple basks in the sun at the beach in Croatia's UNESCO protected medieval town of Dubrovnik April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

A couple basks in the sun at the beach in Croatia's UNESCO protected medieval town of Dubrovnik April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Friday, June 21, 2013

A couple basks in the sun at the beach in Croatia's UNESCO protected medieval town of Dubrovnik April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
18 / 20
<p>A woman walks on the beach in Ericeira village 40 km (25 miles) north of Lisbon, Portugal, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro</p>

A woman walks on the beach in Ericeira village 40 km (25 miles) north of Lisbon, Portugal, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Friday, June 21, 2013

A woman walks on the beach in Ericeira village 40 km (25 miles) north of Lisbon, Portugal, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Close
19 / 20
<p>A boy plays with his pet on a beach as the sun sets in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A boy plays with his pet on a beach as the sun sets in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Friday, June 21, 2013

A boy plays with his pet on a beach as the sun sets in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day

Next Slideshows

World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day

The UN observes June 20 as World Refugee Day, raising awareness about the plight of refugees worldwide.

21 Jun 2013
Getting to school

Getting to school

Nothing will stop these students from getting to class.

20 Jun 2013
Inside Siberia's prisons

Inside Siberia's prisons

Photographer Ilya Naymushin spent time documenting life inside Siberian prisons, including high-security male prison camp number 17, a facility for male inmates...

20 Jun 2013
Relocating elephants

Relocating elephants

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens aim to relocate 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land.

20 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures