Light and Buddhism
A Buddhist monk stands in front of the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok before a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day February 22, 2016. Makha Bucha Day honours Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of...more
Buddhist monks meditate during Makha Bucha day at Wat Pan Tao in Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks takes part in an alms offering ceremony at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok after a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhists pay their respects to buddhist monks during Makha Bucha day near Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man holds flowers while circling Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep during Makha Bucha day in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks hold candles during Makha Bucha day at Wat Pan Tao in Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks takes part in an alms offering ceremony at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok after a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks pray at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks wait to receive alms during Makha Bucha day near Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Buddhist monk searches his place at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok before a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks light candles during Makha Bucha day at Wat Pan Tao in Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhists pay their respects to buddhist monks during Makha Bucha day near Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks takes pictures at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok after a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A dog stands among buddhist monks during Makha Bucha day near Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks takes part in an alms offering ceremony at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok after a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man holds flowers while circling Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep during Makha Bucha day in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman pays her respects to buddhist monks during Makha Bucha day near Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Tourists visit Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep during Makha Bucha day in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A couple pray as they carry candles during Makha Bucha Day in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Buddhists carry candles while circling a temple during Makha Bucha Day in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Buddhists carry candles while circling a temple during Makha Bucha Day in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Next Slideshows
Jat reservation protests
Members of the Jat community take to the streets demanding reservation.
Mass wedding in South Korea
Couples take part in a Unification Church wedding ceremony.
Harper Lee 1926 - 2016
American novelist Harper Lee, author of To Kill a Mockingbird, has died at the age of 89.
Nepal's month-long festival
Images from Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.