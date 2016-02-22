Edition:
Light and Buddhism

A Buddhist monk stands in front of the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok before a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day February 22, 2016. Makha Bucha Day honours Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Buddhist monks meditate during Makha Bucha day at Wat Pan Tao in Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Buddhist monks takes part in an alms offering ceremony at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok after a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Buddhists pay their respects to buddhist monks during Makha Bucha day near Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A man holds flowers while circling Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep during Makha Bucha day in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Buddhist monks hold candles during Makha Bucha day at Wat Pan Tao in Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Buddhist monks takes part in an alms offering ceremony at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok after a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Buddhist monks pray at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Buddhist monks wait to receive alms during Makha Bucha day near Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A Buddhist monk searches his place at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok before a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Buddhist monks light candles during Makha Bucha day at Wat Pan Tao in Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Buddhists pay their respects to buddhist monks during Makha Bucha day near Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Buddhist monks takes pictures at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok after a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A dog stands among buddhist monks during Makha Bucha day near Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Buddhist monks takes part in an alms offering ceremony at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok after a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A man holds flowers while circling Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep during Makha Bucha day in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A woman pays her respects to buddhist monks during Makha Bucha day near Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Tourists visit Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep during Makha Bucha day in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A couple pray as they carry candles during Makha Bucha Day in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Buddhists carry candles while circling a temple during Makha Bucha Day in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Buddhists carry candles while circling a temple during Makha Bucha Day in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
