Light in the night
Hindu priests hold traditional incense lamps as they perform a ritual known as"Aarti" on the banks of Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India,...more
Visitors cross a road near the illuminated India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
The illuminated India Gate war memorial is pictured in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Hindu devotees take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station as it is illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag in lieu of Independence Day in Mumbai, India, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
Akshay Kumar Pal (C), a 42-year-old worker from Uttar Pradesh state, walks through a street in the Kapashera village, a slum on the Delhi-Gurgaon border, India, July 9, 2015. Picture taken July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
People light a paper lantern during the celebrations to mark the Makar Sankranti festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
People prepare to release a paper lantern during the celebrations to mark the Makar Sankranti festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Lights illuminate the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple on the occasion to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Sri Guru Ram Das, the fourth spiritual guru of the Sikh faith, in Amritsar October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps to perform prayers called "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. Devotees worship various forms of Hindu goddesses during the festival, whose name literally...more
A mother directs her daughter to pose for a photo at the venue for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day...more
A general view shows the Paharganj district, a popular tourist area packed with backpacker hotels and restaurants near New Delhi railway station, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
People walk past a tent city erected for masses of pilgrims on the banks of river Ganges on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in Allahabad January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A man rides a bicycle through a road amid dense fog on a cold winter night in New Delhi January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A bartender pours Haywards 5000 strong beer, a product of SABMiller, into a glass at a restaurant in Mumbai August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
India's Presidential Palace is illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A homeless man wrapped in a blanket walks inside a Sikh temple compound on a cold winter night in New Delhi January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Security personnel stand in front of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Customers sit at tables at Aqua, a bar popular with middle and upper class professionals, in Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Children ride a merry-go-round during dusk at a fair in Chandigarh October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A silver chariot carrying a statue of Lord Murugan makes its way during a 10 km (6.2 miles) procession marking the beginning of Hindu festival of Thaipusam, through the downtown of Kuala Lumpur to the Batu Caves temple, in the early hours of January...more
A man flies a kite made of 110 Tukkal or paper lanterns for the Hindu festival of "Makar Sankranti", which marks the start of spring, in Ahmedabad January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Sky lanterns float in front of the Bahai Mashriqu'l-Adhkar, or the Lotus Temple, during an environment awareness programme in New Delhi December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Sky lanterns float over the Bahai Mashriqu'l-Adhkar, or the Lotus Temple, during an environment awareness programme in New Delhi December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Indian Muslims visit the historic Haji Ali mosque located on an islet on Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
People dine in candlelight at a restaurant during Earth Hour in Mumbai March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
The illuminated Safdarjung Tomb is pictured in New Delhi March 19, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
The lights of houseboats are reflected in the waters of Kashmir's Dal Lake in Srinagar June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
