Light in the night

A silver chariot carrying a statue of Lord Murugan makes its way during a 10 km (6.2 miles) procession marking the beginning of Hindu festival of Thaipusam, through the downtown of Kuala Lumpur to the Batu Caves temple, in the early hours of January 19, 2011. The Thaipusam festival, which originated in Tamil Nadu and was introduced to Malaysia in the 19th century by immigrant Indian estate workers, reflects a growing faith in the Hindu god's power to bless devotees with children and cure serious illnesses. The festival is no longer widely celebrated in India but in Malaysia the festival has gone beyond the ethnic Indian community that is less than a tenth of the country's 28 million people.REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

