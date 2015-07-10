Light of technology
A girl uses her mobile phone during the evening at the National Park in Khartoum, Sudan, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Girls walk with their cell phones along the beach at twilight during the Labour Day long weekend in Ft Myers Beach, Florida August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women wearing kimonos look at their phones as they visit the Art Aquarium exhibition in Tokyo July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model waits backstage during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Flood victims use electronic devices as they rest at an evacuation center after their homes were inundated as Tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of the media works on a staircase at the Rixos hotel during a power cut in Tripoli, Libya, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People wait for the start of the Maya Hansen's Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Journalists use their phones during the sixth edition of the Novia Salcedo Awards in Bilbao, Spain, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar...more
Models look at a phone before the start of the Theyskens' Theory Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People in the audience use their mobile devices before a performance by singer Mariah Carey with the New York Philharmonic at the Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Charity Concert benefiting Sandy Relief on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New...more
An anti-government protester wears a plastic bag over his head for protection against tear gas as he uses a tablet near the Government house, the site of clashes between protesters and police forces in Bangkok December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A protester uses her mobile phone during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman uses her mobile phone to illuminate the Koran as supporters of the Jordanian opposition and Syrians living in Jordan perform prayers during the holy month of Ramadan before a protest in front of the Syrian Embassy in Amman August 2, 2011. ...more
A competitor takes a picture of herself with a mobile phone backstage before the Miss Brazil Plus-Size beauty contest in Sao Paulo January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Journalists look at their laptops and mobile phones while waiting for a news conference by Malta's Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi (not pictured) at parliament within the 16th century Grandmaster's Palace in Valletta late June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin...more
An anti-corporate protester's mask is lit by the light from her mobile phone in Oakland, California, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White
18-year-old Kyaw Min Zin (R) and his friend Chit Naing, both Rakhine Buddhists, surf the internet using a Bangladeshi network at a spot where the phone signal from neighbouring Bangladesh is believed to be received better, in Maungdaw town in...more
An Afghan immigrant, who arrived on a dingy from Turkey, tries to communicate with relatives as he waits for temporary documents outside a police station in Kos island, Greece, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man is illuminated by his tablet as he stands by his window on a warm spring evening in Westminster, London, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
