Lighting the Olympic torch
Hundreds of tourists gather around a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hundreds of tourists gather around a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Ino Menegaki, a Greek actress, in the role of an ancient high-priestess, lights a torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame during a handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Ino Menegaki, a Greek actress, in the role of an ancient high-priestess, lights a torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame during a handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek Presidential guards parade during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Greek Presidential guards parade during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Actresses, in the role of ancient priestesses, dance during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Actresses, in the role of ancient priestesses, dance during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The British and Greek flags are carried into the marble Panathenaic stadium during an Olympic Flame ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The British and Greek flags are carried into the marble Panathenaic stadium during an Olympic Flame ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
British soccer player David Beckham enters the all-marble Panathenaic stadium before an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
British soccer player David Beckham enters the all-marble Panathenaic stadium before an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek veteran weightlifter Piros Dimas (R) and Chinese gymnast Li Ning run with an Olympic torch inside the Panathenaic stadium during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Greek veteran weightlifter Piros Dimas (R) and Chinese gymnast Li Ning run with an Olympic torch inside the Panathenaic stadium during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Greek veteran weightlifter Piros Dimas and Chinese gymnast Li Ning (foreground) light a cauldron with the Olympic Flame inside the marble Panathenaic stadium in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Greek veteran weightlifter Piros Dimas and Chinese gymnast Li Ning (foreground) light a cauldron with the Olympic Flame inside the marble Panathenaic stadium in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A Greek flag flutters next to a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek flag flutters next to a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
To the Olympics with mom
Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete to qualify for London, will be taking her mother Marcelina along to the Olympic Games.
Week in sports
A look at our top sports images of the past week.
Olympic portraits
Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson captures portraits of U.S. athletes headed to the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
London 1948
Revisiting the venues of the 1948 London Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.