Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 21, 2016 | 8:05pm IST

Lighting the Olympic torch

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 18
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 18
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 18
A priestess attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A priestess attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A priestess attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 18
Greek actress Katerina Lehou (L), playing the role of High Priestess, carries the Olympic flame past youths. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Greek actress Katerina Lehou (L), playing the role of High Priestess, carries the Olympic flame past youths. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Greek actress Katerina Lehou (L), playing the role of High Priestess, carries the Olympic flame past youths. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
5 / 18
A general view of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

A general view of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A general view of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache
Close
6 / 18
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 18
A priestess releases a dove as she attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A priestess releases a dove as she attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A priestess releases a dove as she attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 18
Priestesses release a dove as they attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Priestesses release a dove as they attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses release a dove as they attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 18
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 18
Olympic flame second torch bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil, attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

Olympic flame second torch bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil, attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Olympic flame second torch bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil, attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache
Close
11 / 18
Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 18
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
13 / 18
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, passes the Olympic flame to the first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, passes the Olympic flame to the first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, passes the Olympic flame to the first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 18
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
15 / 18
Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Valerie Gache
Close
16 / 18
Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 18
Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Warriors' golden season

Warriors' golden season

Next Slideshows

Warriors' golden season

Warriors' golden season

The Golden State Warriors, led by Steph Curry, finish an NBA season for the record books.

14 Apr 2016
20 years of Kobe Bryant

20 years of Kobe Bryant

Looking back on the 20-year career of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

14 Apr 2016
Danny Willett wins Masters

Danny Willett wins Masters

Danny Willett takes advantage of a meltdown by defending champion Jordan Spieth to win his first major title.

11 Apr 2016
Pacquiao vs. Bradley

Pacquiao vs. Bradley

Manny Pacquiao takes on Timothy Bradley in Las Vegas.

10 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast