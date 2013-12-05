Edition:
India
Thu Dec 5, 2013

Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas Tree

<p>People drink as they stand near the tree after the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Thursday, December 05, 2013

<p>People look out from a window to look at the tree after the 81st Annual Rockefeller</p>

<p>The tree is seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Decorations in front of the tree are seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>The tree is seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs on stage at the Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>The Radio City Rockettes dances on stage at the Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Singer Mary J. Blige performs at Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>The Radio City Rockettes dance on stage at the Rockefeller Center as they rehearse before the lighting of the Christmas tree in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Children of military families and first lady Michelle Obama make Christmas decorations for the White House.

05 Dec 2013
Mourning the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

05 Dec 2013
French MPs have approved a bill that will penalize anyone paying for sex, paving the way for a vote in the Senate

05 Dec 2013
The Palmyre Zoo in France annually uses 250 tons of fodder, 50 tons of meat, 20 tons of fish, and 180 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables to feed its 1,700...

05 Dec 2013

