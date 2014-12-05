Lighting up Lyon
"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
The Basilica of Fourviere with a mirror ball.
"Laniakea" installation by artists Jerome Donna and Simon Milleret-Godet.
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.
A giant incandescent light bulb, as part of the "Incandescence" installation by artist Severine Fontaine.
"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.
"The Anookis" installation by artists Moetu Batlle and David Passegand at the Opera.
"Les Pockets (Pocket Lights)" installation by collective Tilt.
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectiv Beam'Art on the facade of the courthouse.
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectif Beam'Art.
