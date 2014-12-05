Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Dec 6, 2014 | 1:50am IST

Lighting up Lyon

"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.

"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.
Close
1 / 20
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.
Close
2 / 20
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
Close
3 / 20
The Basilica of Fourviere with a mirror ball.

The Basilica of Fourviere with a mirror ball.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
The Basilica of Fourviere with a mirror ball.
Close
4 / 20
"Laniakea" installation by artists Jerome Donna and Simon Milleret-Godet.

"Laniakea" installation by artists Jerome Donna and Simon Milleret-Godet.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Laniakea" installation by artists Jerome Donna and Simon Milleret-Godet.
Close
5 / 20
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.

"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.
Close
6 / 20
A giant incandescent light bulb, as part of the "Incandescence" installation by artist Severine Fontaine.

A giant incandescent light bulb, as part of the "Incandescence" installation by artist Severine Fontaine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A giant incandescent light bulb, as part of the "Incandescence" installation by artist Severine Fontaine.
Close
7 / 20
"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.

"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.
Close
8 / 20
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.
Close
9 / 20
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
Close
10 / 20
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.

"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.
Close
11 / 20
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.

"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.
Close
12 / 20
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.
Close
13 / 20
"The Anookis" installation by artists Moetu Batlle and David Passegand at the Opera.

"The Anookis" installation by artists Moetu Batlle and David Passegand at the Opera.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"The Anookis" installation by artists Moetu Batlle and David Passegand at the Opera.
Close
14 / 20
"Les Pockets (Pocket Lights)" installation by collective Tilt.

"Les Pockets (Pocket Lights)" installation by collective Tilt.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Les Pockets (Pocket Lights)" installation by collective Tilt.
Close
15 / 20
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectiv Beam'Art on the facade of the courthouse.

"Hi Striker" installation by Collectiv Beam'Art on the facade of the courthouse.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectiv Beam'Art on the facade of the courthouse.
Close
16 / 20
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.

"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.
Close
17 / 20
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
Close
18 / 20
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
Close
19 / 20
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectif Beam'Art.

"Hi Striker" installation by Collectif Beam'Art.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectif Beam'Art.
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Navy Day celebrations

Navy Day celebrations

Next Slideshows

Navy Day celebrations

Navy Day celebrations

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day to commemorate the its naval offensive operation at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971.

04 Dec 2014
The one and only Kim Jong Un

The one and only Kim Jong Un

North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names.

04 Dec 2014
Encased in ice

Encased in ice

Freezing fog and rain leaves behind glittering ice and fallen trees in parts of Austria.

04 Dec 2014
Space odyssey

Space odyssey

Striking images from deep space.

03 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures