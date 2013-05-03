Lights, camera, action
Actress Nainaa Jolly (2nd L) performs during the filming of a low budget Hindi movie in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Bollywood actress Chitrashi Rawat lies in a plastic drum as she is briefed by a crew member during the shoot for the film 'Black Home' at a beach on the outskirts of Mumbai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cinematographer films, as other members of the crew watch, during the shooting of Bollywood film 'Black Home' at a beach on the outskirts of Mumbai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bollywood actress Chitrashi Rawat (3rd R) runs along a beach, as she is chased, during the shoot for the film 'Black Home' on the outskirts of Mumbai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla (R) gets ready for a shot during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
An assistant applies makeup on the eye of Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shoots a promotional video for his upcoming movie "Blue" at filmcity in Mumbai September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
A policeman tries to keep the media away as Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala gets ready for a shot during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Bollywood actors Sushmita Sen (C), Govinda (3rd L) and Ritesh Deshmukh (2nd R) perform a song on the set of their forthcoming movie "Do Knot Disturb" during shooting for the movie at a studio in Mumbai September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Manav...more
Bollywood actor Salman Khan walks during the shooting of a movie titled "Veer" (Brave) inside the Meharangarh Fort at the historic town of Jodhpur in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Sunil Verma/Files
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (C) gestures to his fans from a boat during the shooting of a movie titled "Ravana" on the river Ganges at the outskirts of Kolkata March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A cameraman films Bollywood actress Fareena Wazir during the shooting of Hindi movie "Sadiyan" (Centuries) inside Kashmir's tulip garden in Srinagar April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Bollywood actors Luv Sinha and Fareena Wazir (dressed in pink) rehearse a scene during the shooting of Hindi movie "Sadiyan" (Centuries) inside Kashmir's tulip garden in Srinagar April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Bollywood actor Nana Patekar (L) and choreographer Ganesh Acharya rehearse during the shooting of their forthcoming film 'Horn OK Please' at a studio in Mumbai March 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat and actor Rahul Bose rehearse during the shooting of their forthcoming film "Maan Gaye Mughal-E-Azam" at a studio in Mumbai March 21, 2008. The Sanjay Chhel directed film also starred actor Paresh Rawal....more
Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat (C) and actor Rahul Bose (L) rehearse during the shooting of their forthcoming film "Maan Gaye Mughal-E-Azam" at a studio in Mumbai March 21, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan acts during the shooting of a new movie on a railway track in Agra February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Veteran Bollywood actor Dev Anand acts during an on location shooting of his new film 'Mr. Prime Minister' in Mumbai September 26, 2005. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files
Bollywood actresses Shabana Azmi (R) and Konkona Sen Sharma stand in front of a jewellery shop during a break in shooting a film in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta March 7, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Norway's video album actress and model Negar Khan poses for photographers during the shooting of her new Hindi film, "Short Cut" in Chandigarh January 21, 2005. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan (C) is seen during the shooting of his new film "Waqt" or 'Time' in Bombay November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Bollywood stars Rima Sen (L) and Gauhar Khan (R) shoot a dance scene during the making of "Aan" (Men At Work), in Bombay May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Popular Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty (C) dances with co-artists during the shooting of a song sequence for her new film "Khamosh" (Quiet) in Bombay in this picture taken May 11, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
British actress Antonia Bernath (L) practices dance steps with the help of a dance trainer during the shooting of Bollywood film 'Kisna' in Bombay May 10, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai (R) directs British actress Antonia Bernath during the shooting of Bollywood film 'Kisna' in Bombay in this picture taken May 10, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Bollywood icon Amitab Bachan, dressed as a Sikh, with actress Sandhli Sinha (R) performs a dance sequence during the shooting of a Hindi film "Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo" in Chandigarh March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Bollywood actor Amrish Puri (R) reads the script as director Sikandar Bharti looks on during the shooting of the Hindi film "Shriman Chanakya" in Chandigarh January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchcan (L) and actor Akshay Kumar begin shooting of their new movie "Waqt" or 'Time', in Bombay late November 24, 2003. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files
An actor dressed as a soldier performs a shootout scene during the shooting of Hindi movie "Agni Pankh" (Fire Feathers), in the forest of Tangmarg, 48 kms (30 miles) west of Srinagar, July 25, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Bollywood heart-throb Ajay Devgan rides a motorcycle during a film shooting in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta on July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files
Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar (L) and Varsha Usgaonkar rehearse during the shooting of "Hatya" (Murder) in Bombay July 7, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Bollywood stars Tarun Arora (foreground L) and Sheen (foreground R) take part in a dance performance during the shooting of the film "Sheen" ("Snow") in Bombay. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan watches a child actor Yash Pathak practising one of his scenes during the shooting of forthcoming Hindi film 'Baghban' (Gardener) in Bombay, July 18, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan (L) and Mahima Chowdhary ride a bike during the shooting of Hindi film 'Om Jai Jagdish' in Bombay, April 15, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Film actor Jackie Shroff (C) plays a scene for an upcoming movie during a shooting session in New Delhi on April 14, 2001. REUTERS/Files
n Indian para-military trooper (L) watches the filming of a Bollywood movie in Nishat Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in India, November 30, 2000. REUTERS/Files
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan gets her make-up done before the shooting of a promotional song for her upcoming movie "Kismet Konnection" in Mumbai June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Veteran actor turned parliamentarian Dharmendra acknowledges the greetings of his fans during a shooting session of the film "Apne" in Chandigarh December 17, 2005. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Bollywood star and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra checks herself in a mirror prior to a dance shooting for "Plan", in Bombay July 9, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Bollywood actors Rahul Bose (R) and Raima Sen (L) talk to director Aparna Sen during the shooting of their new film "The Japanese Wife", an English film with Bengali dialogues, in Kolkata April 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw (INDIA)
Film actor Aamir Khan (R) and actress Manisha Koirala ride a snow scooter during the shooting of a Hindu film in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir April 9. REUTERS/Files
Bollywood's popular choreographer Saroj Khan (C) walks with two unidentified crew members during the shooting of a movie in Nishat Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir November 30, 2000. REUTERS/Files
