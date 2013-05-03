Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 3, 2013 | 9:00am IST

Lights, camera, action

<p>Actress Nainaa Jolly (2nd L) performs during the filming of a low budget Hindi movie in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Actress Nainaa Jolly (2nd L) performs during the filming of a low budget Hindi movie in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, May 03, 2013

Actress Nainaa Jolly (2nd L) performs during the filming of a low budget Hindi movie in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
1 / 42
<p>Bollywood actress Chitrashi Rawat lies in a plastic drum as she is briefed by a crew member during the shoot for the film 'Black Home' at a beach on the outskirts of Mumbai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Bollywood actress Chitrashi Rawat lies in a plastic drum as she is briefed by a crew member during the shoot for the film 'Black Home' at a beach on the outskirts of Mumbai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actress Chitrashi Rawat lies in a plastic drum as she is briefed by a crew member during the shoot for the film 'Black Home' at a beach on the outskirts of Mumbai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 42
<p>A cinematographer films, as other members of the crew watch, during the shooting of Bollywood film 'Black Home' at a beach on the outskirts of Mumbai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A cinematographer films, as other members of the crew watch, during the shooting of Bollywood film 'Black Home' at a beach on the outskirts of Mumbai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, May 03, 2013

A cinematographer films, as other members of the crew watch, during the shooting of Bollywood film 'Black Home' at a beach on the outskirts of Mumbai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 42
<p>Bollywood actress Chitrashi Rawat (3rd R) runs along a beach, as she is chased, during the shoot for the film 'Black Home' on the outskirts of Mumbai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Bollywood actress Chitrashi Rawat (3rd R) runs along a beach, as she is chased, during the shoot for the film 'Black Home' on the outskirts of Mumbai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actress Chitrashi Rawat (3rd R) runs along a beach, as she is chased, during the shoot for the film 'Black Home' on the outskirts of Mumbai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 42
<p>Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla (R) gets ready for a shot during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla (R) gets ready for a shot during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla (R) gets ready for a shot during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
5 / 42
<p>An assistant applies makeup on the eye of Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

An assistant applies makeup on the eye of Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

An assistant applies makeup on the eye of Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
6 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shoots a promotional video for his upcoming movie "Blue" at filmcity in Mumbai September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shoots a promotional video for his upcoming movie "Blue" at filmcity in Mumbai September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shoots a promotional video for his upcoming movie "Blue" at filmcity in Mumbai September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
7 / 42
<p>A policeman tries to keep the media away as Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala gets ready for a shot during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A policeman tries to keep the media away as Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala gets ready for a shot during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

A policeman tries to keep the media away as Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala gets ready for a shot during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
8 / 42
<p>Bollywood actors Sushmita Sen (C), Govinda (3rd L) and Ritesh Deshmukh (2nd R) perform a song on the set of their forthcoming movie "Do Knot Disturb" during shooting for the movie at a studio in Mumbai September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Sushmita Sen (C), Govinda (3rd L) and Ritesh Deshmukh (2nd R) perform a song on the set of their forthcoming movie "Do Knot Disturb" during shooting for the movie at a studio in Mumbai September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Manav...more

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actors Sushmita Sen (C), Govinda (3rd L) and Ritesh Deshmukh (2nd R) perform a song on the set of their forthcoming movie "Do Knot Disturb" during shooting for the movie at a studio in Mumbai September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
9 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Salman Khan walks during the shooting of a movie titled "Veer" (Brave) inside the Meharangarh Fort at the historic town of Jodhpur in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Sunil Verma/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Salman Khan walks during the shooting of a movie titled "Veer" (Brave) inside the Meharangarh Fort at the historic town of Jodhpur in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Sunil Verma/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actor Salman Khan walks during the shooting of a movie titled "Veer" (Brave) inside the Meharangarh Fort at the historic town of Jodhpur in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Sunil Verma/Files

Close
10 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (C) gestures to his fans from a boat during the shooting of a movie titled "Ravana" on the river Ganges at the outskirts of Kolkata March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (C) gestures to his fans from a boat during the shooting of a movie titled "Ravana" on the river Ganges at the outskirts of Kolkata March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (C) gestures to his fans from a boat during the shooting of a movie titled "Ravana" on the river Ganges at the outskirts of Kolkata March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Close
11 / 42
<p>A cameraman films Bollywood actress Fareena Wazir during the shooting of Hindi movie "Sadiyan" (Centuries) inside Kashmir's tulip garden in Srinagar April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A cameraman films Bollywood actress Fareena Wazir during the shooting of Hindi movie "Sadiyan" (Centuries) inside Kashmir's tulip garden in Srinagar April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

A cameraman films Bollywood actress Fareena Wazir during the shooting of Hindi movie "Sadiyan" (Centuries) inside Kashmir's tulip garden in Srinagar April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
12 / 42
<p>Bollywood actors Luv Sinha and Fareena Wazir (dressed in pink) rehearse a scene during the shooting of Hindi movie "Sadiyan" (Centuries) inside Kashmir's tulip garden in Srinagar April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Luv Sinha and Fareena Wazir (dressed in pink) rehearse a scene during the shooting of Hindi movie "Sadiyan" (Centuries) inside Kashmir's tulip garden in Srinagar April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actors Luv Sinha and Fareena Wazir (dressed in pink) rehearse a scene during the shooting of Hindi movie "Sadiyan" (Centuries) inside Kashmir's tulip garden in Srinagar April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
13 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Nana Patekar (L) and choreographer Ganesh Acharya rehearse during the shooting of their forthcoming film 'Horn OK Please' at a studio in Mumbai March 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar (L) and choreographer Ganesh Acharya rehearse during the shooting of their forthcoming film 'Horn OK Please' at a studio in Mumbai March 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar (L) and choreographer Ganesh Acharya rehearse during the shooting of their forthcoming film 'Horn OK Please' at a studio in Mumbai March 26, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
14 / 42
<p>Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat and actor Rahul Bose rehearse during the shooting of their forthcoming film "Maan Gaye Mughal-E-Azam" at a studio in Mumbai March 21, 2008. The Sanjay Chhel directed film also starred actor Paresh Rawal. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat and actor Rahul Bose rehearse during the shooting of their forthcoming film "Maan Gaye Mughal-E-Azam" at a studio in Mumbai March 21, 2008. The Sanjay Chhel directed film also starred actor Paresh Rawal....more

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat and actor Rahul Bose rehearse during the shooting of their forthcoming film "Maan Gaye Mughal-E-Azam" at a studio in Mumbai March 21, 2008. The Sanjay Chhel directed film also starred actor Paresh Rawal. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
15 / 42
<p>Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat (C) and actor Rahul Bose (L) rehearse during the shooting of their forthcoming film "Maan Gaye Mughal-E-Azam" at a studio in Mumbai March 21, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat (C) and actor Rahul Bose (L) rehearse during the shooting of their forthcoming film "Maan Gaye Mughal-E-Azam" at a studio in Mumbai March 21, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat (C) and actor Rahul Bose (L) rehearse during the shooting of their forthcoming film "Maan Gaye Mughal-E-Azam" at a studio in Mumbai March 21, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
16 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan acts during the shooting of a new movie on a railway track in Agra February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan acts during the shooting of a new movie on a railway track in Agra February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan acts during the shooting of a new movie on a railway track in Agra February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files

Close
17 / 42
<p>Veteran Bollywood actor Dev Anand acts during an on location shooting of his new film 'Mr. Prime Minister' in Mumbai September 26, 2005. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files</p>

Veteran Bollywood actor Dev Anand acts during an on location shooting of his new film 'Mr. Prime Minister' in Mumbai September 26, 2005. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Veteran Bollywood actor Dev Anand acts during an on location shooting of his new film 'Mr. Prime Minister' in Mumbai September 26, 2005. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files

Close
18 / 42
<p>Bollywood actresses Shabana Azmi (R) and Konkona Sen Sharma stand in front of a jewellery shop during a break in shooting a film in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta March 7, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

Bollywood actresses Shabana Azmi (R) and Konkona Sen Sharma stand in front of a jewellery shop during a break in shooting a film in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta March 7, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actresses Shabana Azmi (R) and Konkona Sen Sharma stand in front of a jewellery shop during a break in shooting a film in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta March 7, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
19 / 42
<p>Norway's video album actress and model Negar Khan poses for photographers during the shooting of her new Hindi film, "Short Cut" in Chandigarh January 21, 2005. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Norway's video album actress and model Negar Khan poses for photographers during the shooting of her new Hindi film, "Short Cut" in Chandigarh January 21, 2005. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Norway's video album actress and model Negar Khan poses for photographers during the shooting of her new Hindi film, "Short Cut" in Chandigarh January 21, 2005. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
20 / 42
<p>Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan (C) is seen during the shooting of his new film "Waqt" or 'Time' in Bombay November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan (C) is seen during the shooting of his new film "Waqt" or 'Time' in Bombay November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan (C) is seen during the shooting of his new film "Waqt" or 'Time' in Bombay November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
21 / 42
<p>Bollywood stars Rima Sen (L) and Gauhar Khan (R) shoot a dance scene during the making of "Aan" (Men At Work), in Bombay May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files</p>

Bollywood stars Rima Sen (L) and Gauhar Khan (R) shoot a dance scene during the making of "Aan" (Men At Work), in Bombay May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood stars Rima Sen (L) and Gauhar Khan (R) shoot a dance scene during the making of "Aan" (Men At Work), in Bombay May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Close
22 / 42
<p>Popular Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty (C) dances with co-artists during the shooting of a song sequence for her new film "Khamosh" (Quiet) in Bombay in this picture taken May 11, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files</p>

Popular Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty (C) dances with co-artists during the shooting of a song sequence for her new film "Khamosh" (Quiet) in Bombay in this picture taken May 11, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Popular Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty (C) dances with co-artists during the shooting of a song sequence for her new film "Khamosh" (Quiet) in Bombay in this picture taken May 11, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Close
23 / 42
<p>British actress Antonia Bernath (L) practices dance steps with the help of a dance trainer during the shooting of Bollywood film 'Kisna' in Bombay May 10, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

British actress Antonia Bernath (L) practices dance steps with the help of a dance trainer during the shooting of Bollywood film 'Kisna' in Bombay May 10, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

British actress Antonia Bernath (L) practices dance steps with the help of a dance trainer during the shooting of Bollywood film 'Kisna' in Bombay May 10, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
24 / 42
<p>Filmmaker Subhash Ghai (R) directs British actress Antonia Bernath during the shooting of Bollywood film 'Kisna' in Bombay in this picture taken May 10, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai (R) directs British actress Antonia Bernath during the shooting of Bollywood film 'Kisna' in Bombay in this picture taken May 10, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai (R) directs British actress Antonia Bernath during the shooting of Bollywood film 'Kisna' in Bombay in this picture taken May 10, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
25 / 42
<p>Bollywood icon Amitab Bachan, dressed as a Sikh, with actress Sandhli Sinha (R) performs a dance sequence during the shooting of a Hindi film "Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo" in Chandigarh March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Bollywood icon Amitab Bachan, dressed as a Sikh, with actress Sandhli Sinha (R) performs a dance sequence during the shooting of a Hindi film "Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo" in Chandigarh March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood icon Amitab Bachan, dressed as a Sikh, with actress Sandhli Sinha (R) performs a dance sequence during the shooting of a Hindi film "Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo" in Chandigarh March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
26 / 42
<p>Bollywood actor Amrish Puri (R) reads the script as director Sikandar Bharti looks on during the shooting of the Hindi film "Shriman Chanakya" in Chandigarh January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Amrish Puri (R) reads the script as director Sikandar Bharti looks on during the shooting of the Hindi film "Shriman Chanakya" in Chandigarh January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actor Amrish Puri (R) reads the script as director Sikandar Bharti looks on during the shooting of the Hindi film "Shriman Chanakya" in Chandigarh January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
27 / 42
<p>Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchcan (L) and actor Akshay Kumar begin shooting of their new movie "Waqt" or 'Time', in Bombay late November 24, 2003. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files</p>

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchcan (L) and actor Akshay Kumar begin shooting of their new movie "Waqt" or 'Time', in Bombay late November 24, 2003. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchcan (L) and actor Akshay Kumar begin shooting of their new movie "Waqt" or 'Time', in Bombay late November 24, 2003. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files

Close
28 / 42
<p>An actor dressed as a soldier performs a shootout scene during the shooting of Hindi movie "Agni Pankh" (Fire Feathers), in the forest of Tangmarg, 48 kms (30 miles) west of Srinagar, July 25, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

An actor dressed as a soldier performs a shootout scene during the shooting of Hindi movie "Agni Pankh" (Fire Feathers), in the forest of Tangmarg, 48 kms (30 miles) west of Srinagar, July 25, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

An actor dressed as a soldier performs a shootout scene during the shooting of Hindi movie "Agni Pankh" (Fire Feathers), in the forest of Tangmarg, 48 kms (30 miles) west of Srinagar, July 25, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
29 / 42
<p>Bollywood heart-throb Ajay Devgan rides a motorcycle during a film shooting in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta on July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files</p>

Bollywood heart-throb Ajay Devgan rides a motorcycle during a film shooting in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta on July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood heart-throb Ajay Devgan rides a motorcycle during a film shooting in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta on July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files

Close
30 / 42
<p>Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar (L) and Varsha Usgaonkar rehearse during the shooting of "Hatya" (Murder) in Bombay July 7, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files</p>

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar (L) and Varsha Usgaonkar rehearse during the shooting of "Hatya" (Murder) in Bombay July 7, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar (L) and Varsha Usgaonkar rehearse during the shooting of "Hatya" (Murder) in Bombay July 7, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Close
31 / 42
<p>Bollywood stars Tarun Arora (foreground L) and Sheen (foreground R) take part in a dance performance during the shooting of the film "Sheen" ("Snow") in Bombay. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files</p>

Bollywood stars Tarun Arora (foreground L) and Sheen (foreground R) take part in a dance performance during the shooting of the film "Sheen" ("Snow") in Bombay. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood stars Tarun Arora (foreground L) and Sheen (foreground R) take part in a dance performance during the shooting of the film "Sheen" ("Snow") in Bombay. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Close
32 / 42
<p>Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan watches a child actor Yash Pathak practising one of his scenes during the shooting of forthcoming Hindi film 'Baghban' (Gardener) in Bombay, July 18, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan watches a child actor Yash Pathak practising one of his scenes during the shooting of forthcoming Hindi film 'Baghban' (Gardener) in Bombay, July 18, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan watches a child actor Yash Pathak practising one of his scenes during the shooting of forthcoming Hindi film 'Baghban' (Gardener) in Bombay, July 18, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
33 / 42
<p>Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan (L) and Mahima Chowdhary ride a bike during the shooting of Hindi film 'Om Jai Jagdish' in Bombay, April 15, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan (L) and Mahima Chowdhary ride a bike during the shooting of Hindi film 'Om Jai Jagdish' in Bombay, April 15, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan (L) and Mahima Chowdhary ride a bike during the shooting of Hindi film 'Om Jai Jagdish' in Bombay, April 15, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
34 / 42
<p>Film actor Jackie Shroff (C) plays a scene for an upcoming movie during a shooting session in New Delhi on April 14, 2001. REUTERS/Files</p>

Film actor Jackie Shroff (C) plays a scene for an upcoming movie during a shooting session in New Delhi on April 14, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Film actor Jackie Shroff (C) plays a scene for an upcoming movie during a shooting session in New Delhi on April 14, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Close
35 / 42
<p>n Indian para-military trooper (L) watches the filming of a Bollywood movie in Nishat Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in India, November 30, 2000. REUTERS/Files</p>

n Indian para-military trooper (L) watches the filming of a Bollywood movie in Nishat Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in India, November 30, 2000. REUTERS/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

n Indian para-military trooper (L) watches the filming of a Bollywood movie in Nishat Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in India, November 30, 2000. REUTERS/Files

Close
36 / 42
<p>Bollywood actress Vidya Balan gets her make-up done before the shooting of a promotional song for her upcoming movie "Kismet Konnection" in Mumbai June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan gets her make-up done before the shooting of a promotional song for her upcoming movie "Kismet Konnection" in Mumbai June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan gets her make-up done before the shooting of a promotional song for her upcoming movie "Kismet Konnection" in Mumbai June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
37 / 42
<p>Veteran actor turned parliamentarian Dharmendra acknowledges the greetings of his fans during a shooting session of the film "Apne" in Chandigarh December 17, 2005. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Veteran actor turned parliamentarian Dharmendra acknowledges the greetings of his fans during a shooting session of the film "Apne" in Chandigarh December 17, 2005. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Veteran actor turned parliamentarian Dharmendra acknowledges the greetings of his fans during a shooting session of the film "Apne" in Chandigarh December 17, 2005. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
38 / 42
<p>Bollywood star and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra checks herself in a mirror prior to a dance shooting for "Plan", in Bombay July 9, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files</p>

Bollywood star and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra checks herself in a mirror prior to a dance shooting for "Plan", in Bombay July 9, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood star and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra checks herself in a mirror prior to a dance shooting for "Plan", in Bombay July 9, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Close
39 / 42
<p>Bollywood actors Rahul Bose (R) and Raima Sen (L) talk to director Aparna Sen during the shooting of their new film "The Japanese Wife", an English film with Bengali dialogues, in Kolkata April 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw (INDIA)</p>

Bollywood actors Rahul Bose (R) and Raima Sen (L) talk to director Aparna Sen during the shooting of their new film "The Japanese Wife", an English film with Bengali dialogues, in Kolkata April 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw (INDIA)

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood actors Rahul Bose (R) and Raima Sen (L) talk to director Aparna Sen during the shooting of their new film "The Japanese Wife", an English film with Bengali dialogues, in Kolkata April 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw (INDIA)

Close
40 / 42
<p>Film actor Aamir Khan (R) and actress Manisha Koirala ride a snow scooter during the shooting of a Hindu film in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir April 9. REUTERS/Files</p>

Film actor Aamir Khan (R) and actress Manisha Koirala ride a snow scooter during the shooting of a Hindu film in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir April 9. REUTERS/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Film actor Aamir Khan (R) and actress Manisha Koirala ride a snow scooter during the shooting of a Hindu film in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir April 9. REUTERS/Files

Close
41 / 42
<p>Bollywood's popular choreographer Saroj Khan (C) walks with two unidentified crew members during the shooting of a movie in Nishat Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir November 30, 2000. REUTERS/Files</p>

Bollywood's popular choreographer Saroj Khan (C) walks with two unidentified crew members during the shooting of a movie in Nishat Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir November 30, 2000. REUTERS/Files

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bollywood's popular choreographer Saroj Khan (C) walks with two unidentified crew members during the shooting of a movie in Nishat Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir November 30, 2000. REUTERS/Files

Close
42 / 42
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from this week.

30 Mar 2013
Message on a poster

Message on a poster

A poster can make you laugh or cry or leave you confused

14 Mar 2013
Bollywood: young and famous

Bollywood: young and famous

A look at the young and famous actors of Bollywood.

13 Feb 2013
Bollywood in 2012

Bollywood in 2012

A look back at the best of Bollywood in 2012

11 Dec 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast