Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 23, 2013 | 2:30am IST

Lights. Camera. Action.

<p>Sharon Stone during the filming of Italian director Pupi Avati's movie "Un ragazzo d'oro" (A Golden Boy) in Rome, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Sharon Stone during the filming of Italian director Pupi Avati's movie "Un ragazzo d'oro" (A Golden Boy) in Rome, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Sharon Stone during the filming of Italian director Pupi Avati's movie "Un ragazzo d'oro" (A Golden Boy) in Rome, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
1 / 20
<p>Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
2 / 20
<p>Extras dressed as Israeli and Palestinian soldiers return to their starting positions during shooting of the film "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Extras dressed as Israeli and Palestinian soldiers return to their starting positions during shooting of the film "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Extras dressed as Israeli and Palestinian soldiers return to their starting positions during shooting of the film "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
3 / 20
<p>Actress Halle Berry looks round during filming of "Cloud Atlas" in Glasgow, Scotland, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Actress Halle Berry looks round during filming of "Cloud Atlas" in Glasgow, Scotland, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Actress Halle Berry looks round during filming of "Cloud Atlas" in Glasgow, Scotland, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
4 / 20
<p>Tom Cruise and actress Cameron Diaz ride a motorbike on the set during the filming of "Knight &amp; Day", in Seville, southern Spain, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho</p>

Tom Cruise and actress Cameron Diaz ride a motorbike on the set during the filming of "Knight & Day", in Seville, southern Spain, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Tom Cruise and actress Cameron Diaz ride a motorbike on the set during the filming of "Knight & Day", in Seville, southern Spain, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Close
5 / 20
<p>Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz ride a bike on the set during the filming of "Knight &amp; Day" in Cadiz, southern Spain, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho</p>

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz ride a bike on the set during the filming of "Knight & Day" in Cadiz, southern Spain, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz ride a bike on the set during the filming of "Knight & Day" in Cadiz, southern Spain, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Close
6 / 20
<p>A car blows up on the set of "Red Dawn" in Detroit, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

A car blows up on the set of "Red Dawn" in Detroit, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

A car blows up on the set of "Red Dawn" in Detroit, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
7 / 20
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in a scene during the filming of the upcoming movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in a scene during the filming of the upcoming movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in a scene during the filming of the upcoming movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 20
<p>Actor John Travolta on the set of "The Taking of Pelham 123" in New York's Times Square, May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Actor John Travolta on the set of "The Taking of Pelham 123" in New York's Times Square, May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Actor John Travolta on the set of "The Taking of Pelham 123" in New York's Times Square, May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actors dressed as Nazi soldiers are pictured in front of the Finance Ministry, formerly Air Force Ministry (Reichsluftfahrtministerium), during the filming of the Tom Cruise film "Valkyrie" in Berlin, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke</p>

Actors dressed as Nazi soldiers are pictured in front of the Finance Ministry, formerly Air Force Ministry (Reichsluftfahrtministerium), during the filming of the Tom Cruise film "Valkyrie" in Berlin, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke more

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Actors dressed as Nazi soldiers are pictured in front of the Finance Ministry, formerly Air Force Ministry (Reichsluftfahrtministerium), during the filming of the Tom Cruise film "Valkyrie" in Berlin, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Close
10 / 20
<p>Scarlett Johansson on the set of "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in Barcelona, July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Scarlett Johansson on the set of "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in Barcelona, July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Scarlett Johansson on the set of "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in Barcelona, July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
11 / 20
<p>Actor Daniel Craig looks over a scene on the set of "Quantum of Solace" in the Italian city of Siena, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Marco Bucco</p>

Actor Daniel Craig looks over a scene on the set of "Quantum of Solace" in the Italian city of Siena, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Marco Bucco

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Actor Daniel Craig looks over a scene on the set of "Quantum of Solace" in the Italian city of Siena, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Marco Bucco

Close
12 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez while filming scenes for the movie "The Back-up Plan" in New York, July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez while filming scenes for the movie "The Back-up Plan" in New York, July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Actress Jennifer Lopez while filming scenes for the movie "The Back-up Plan" in New York, July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 20
<p>A crew films actor Colin Farrell (2nd R) taking pictures on the set of "Triage" near Alicante, Spain, April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A crew films actor Colin Farrell (2nd R) taking pictures on the set of "Triage" near Alicante, Spain, April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

A crew films actor Colin Farrell (2nd R) taking pictures on the set of "Triage" near Alicante, Spain, April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 20
<p>Actress Angelina Jolie walks on the set during the filming of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in Budapest, November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Actress Angelina Jolie walks on the set during the filming of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in Budapest, November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Actress Angelina Jolie walks on the set during the filming of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in Budapest, November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
15 / 20
<p>Julia Roberts on the set of "Eat, Pray, Love" in Naples, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/Agnfoto</p>

Julia Roberts on the set of "Eat, Pray, Love" in Naples, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/Agnfoto

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Julia Roberts on the set of "Eat, Pray, Love" in Naples, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/Agnfoto

Close
16 / 20
<p>Danny Glover walks on the set during a break in the filming of Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles' movie 'Blindness ', in Montevideo, Uruguay, September 18, 2007. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

Danny Glover walks on the set during a break in the filming of Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles' movie 'Blindness ', in Montevideo, Uruguay, September 18, 2007. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Danny Glover walks on the set during a break in the filming of Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles' movie 'Blindness ', in Montevideo, Uruguay, September 18, 2007. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Close
17 / 20
<p>Sean Penn as Harvey Milk on the set of "MilK" in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco, February 4, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White</p>

Sean Penn as Harvey Milk on the set of "MilK" in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco, February 4, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Sean Penn as Harvey Milk on the set of "MilK" in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco, February 4, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Close
18 / 20
<p>Mark Wahlberg walks off the set of the film "The Other Guys" in New York September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Mark Wahlberg walks off the set of the film "The Other Guys" in New York September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Mark Wahlberg walks off the set of the film "The Other Guys" in New York September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
<p>Extras walk toward the East River on the set of the Will Smith movie "I Am Legend" in New York, January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Extras walk toward the East River on the set of the Will Smith movie "I Am Legend" in New York, January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Extras walk toward the East River on the set of the Will Smith movie "I Am Legend" in New York, January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Next Slideshows

Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic Con gathering.

22 Jul 2013
Emmy nominees

Emmy nominees

"American Horror Story: Asylum" and "Game of Thrones" led the nominees for the primetime Emmy Awards.

19 Jul 2013
Ramadan in India

Ramadan in India

People pray as the holy month of Ramadan begins in India.

17 Jul 2013
Dance bars

Dance bars

Maharashtra dance bars allowed to reopen.

16 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures