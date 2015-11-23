Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 23, 2015 | 8:55pm IST

Lights off in Crimea

A man, wearing an identification sign of a Ukrainian voluntary militia called the Aydar Battalion, walks near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man, wearing an identification sign of a Ukrainian voluntary militia called the Aydar Battalion, walks near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A man, wearing an identification sign of a Ukrainian voluntary militia called the Aydar Battalion, walks near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 17
A participant of the blockade (C) attempts to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

A participant of the blockade (C) attempts to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A participant of the blockade (C) attempts to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV
Close
2 / 17
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 17
A participant of a blockade is seen inside a damaged pylon as members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry stand guard in the background in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

A participant of a blockade is seen inside a damaged pylon as members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry stand guard in the background in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A participant of a blockade is seen inside a damaged pylon as members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry stand guard in the background in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV
Close
4 / 17
A customer (R) visits an appliance shop, with power turned off inside, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A customer (R) visits an appliance shop, with power turned off inside, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A customer (R) visits an appliance shop, with power turned off inside, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
5 / 17
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 17
Gunmen (front), representing the Ukrainian armed forces, stand guard near damaged pylons in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Gunmen (front), representing the Ukrainian armed forces, stand guard near damaged pylons in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Gunmen (front), representing the Ukrainian armed forces, stand guard near damaged pylons in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV
Close
7 / 17
A still image taken from video footage shows a residential building in the dark in Sevastopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A still image taken from video footage shows a residential building in the dark in Sevastopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A still image taken from video footage shows a residential building in the dark in Sevastopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
8 / 17
A general view shows the facilities of a mobile gas turbine generator, in the settlement of Stroganovka, Simferopol district of Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A general view shows the facilities of a mobile gas turbine generator, in the settlement of Stroganovka, Simferopol district of Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A general view shows the facilities of a mobile gas turbine generator, in the settlement of Stroganovka, Simferopol district of Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
9 / 17
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 17
Men stand near the front door of a shop on which an announcement reads "Closed, no power!" in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Men stand near the front door of a shop on which an announcement reads "Closed, no power!" in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Men stand near the front door of a shop on which an announcement reads "Closed, no power!" in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
11 / 17
Participants of the blockade (L) attempt to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Participants of the blockade (L) attempt to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Participants of the blockade (L) attempt to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV
Close
12 / 17
A customer visits a grocery lit with candles due to a power cut, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A customer visits a grocery lit with candles due to a power cut, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A customer visits a grocery lit with candles due to a power cut, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
13 / 17
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 17
Ambulances are seen parked outside a hospital in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image taken from video shot November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Ambulances are seen parked outside a hospital in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image taken from video shot November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Ambulances are seen parked outside a hospital in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image taken from video shot November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
15 / 17
Security personnel, wearing camouflage uniforms, stand guard near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Security personnel, wearing camouflage uniforms, stand guard near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Security personnel, wearing camouflage uniforms, stand guard near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 17
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry form a circle as they stand guard near damaged pylons in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry form a circle as they stand guard near damaged pylons in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry form a circle as they stand guard near damaged pylons in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Narendra Modi in Malaysia

Narendra Modi in Malaysia

Next Slideshows

Narendra Modi in Malaysia

Narendra Modi in Malaysia

PM Modi in Malaysia for bilateral and multilateral engagements.

23 Nov 2015
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures this week.

22 Nov 2015
Gunmen storm Mali hotel

Gunmen storm Mali hotel

Gunmen attacked a luxury hotel popular with foreigners in Mali's capital Bamako.

22 Nov 2015
Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

Images from Russian air strikes on targets in Syria.

21 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast