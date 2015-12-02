Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 2, 2015 | 11:51pm IST

Lights off in Crimea

A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, December 2, 2015. Ukraine's government has asked Tatar activists to allow repairs to the Kakhova-Tital electricity line to Crimea, but will only start resuming power supplies to the peninsula at a time agreed with the activists, the energy minister said. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, December 2, 2015. Ukraine's government has asked Tatar activists to allow repairs to the Kakhova-Tital electricity line to Crimea, but will only...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, December 2, 2015. Ukraine's government has asked Tatar activists to allow repairs to the Kakhova-Tital electricity line to Crimea, but will only start resuming power supplies to the peninsula at a time agreed with the activists, the energy minister said. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
1 / 20
Ravshan, a Crimean Tatar, is reflected in a mirror as he eats while using a burning oil lamp due to a power cut inside his house in the village of Strogonovka, Simferopol district, Crimea, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Ravshan, a Crimean Tatar, is reflected in a mirror as he eats while using a burning oil lamp due to a power cut inside his house in the village of Strogonovka, Simferopol district, Crimea, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Ravshan, a Crimean Tatar, is reflected in a mirror as he eats while using a burning oil lamp due to a power cut inside his house in the village of Strogonovka, Simferopol district, Crimea, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
2 / 20
A woman and a boy read a book inside a tent opened by the Russian Emergencies Ministry to provide local residents warm meals, electricity to charge their electronic devices and temporary accommodation during the power cuts in Simferopol, Crimea, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A woman and a boy read a book inside a tent opened by the Russian Emergencies Ministry to provide local residents warm meals, electricity to charge their electronic devices and temporary accommodation during the power cuts in Simferopol, Crimea,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A woman and a boy read a book inside a tent opened by the Russian Emergencies Ministry to provide local residents warm meals, electricity to charge their electronic devices and temporary accommodation during the power cuts in Simferopol, Crimea, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
3 / 20
A man, wearing an identification sign of a Ukrainian voluntary militia called the Aydar Battalion, walks near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man, wearing an identification sign of a Ukrainian voluntary militia called the Aydar Battalion, walks near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A man, wearing an identification sign of a Ukrainian voluntary militia called the Aydar Battalion, walks near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
A participant of the blockade (C) attempts to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

A participant of the blockade (C) attempts to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A participant of the blockade (C) attempts to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV
Close
5 / 20
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
A participant of a blockade is seen inside a damaged pylon as members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry stand guard in the background in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

A participant of a blockade is seen inside a damaged pylon as members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry stand guard in the background in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A participant of a blockade is seen inside a damaged pylon as members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry stand guard in the background in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV
Close
7 / 20
A customer (R) visits an appliance shop, with power turned off inside, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A customer (R) visits an appliance shop, with power turned off inside, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A customer (R) visits an appliance shop, with power turned off inside, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
8 / 20
People charge their electronic devices at a tent camp opened by the Russian Emergencies Ministry to lend support to local residents during the power cuts, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

People charge their electronic devices at a tent camp opened by the Russian Emergencies Ministry to lend support to local residents during the power cuts, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
People charge their electronic devices at a tent camp opened by the Russian Emergencies Ministry to lend support to local residents during the power cuts, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
9 / 20
A tent is set near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A tent is set near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A tent is set near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 20
Gunmen (front), representing the Ukrainian armed forces, stand guard near damaged pylons in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Gunmen (front), representing the Ukrainian armed forces, stand guard near damaged pylons in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Gunmen (front), representing the Ukrainian armed forces, stand guard near damaged pylons in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV
Close
11 / 20
A general view shows the facilities of a mobile gas turbine generator, in the settlement of Stroganovka, Simferopol district of Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A general view shows the facilities of a mobile gas turbine generator, in the settlement of Stroganovka, Simferopol district of Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A general view shows the facilities of a mobile gas turbine generator, in the settlement of Stroganovka, Simferopol district of Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
12 / 20
Men stand near the front door of a shop on which an announcement reads "Closed, no power!" in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Men stand near the front door of a shop on which an announcement reads "Closed, no power!" in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Men stand near the front door of a shop on which an announcement reads "Closed, no power!" in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
13 / 20
A customer visits a grocery lit with candles due to a power cut, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A customer visits a grocery lit with candles due to a power cut, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A customer visits a grocery lit with candles due to a power cut, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
14 / 20
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
Participants of the blockade (L) attempt to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Participants of the blockade (L) attempt to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Participants of the blockade (L) attempt to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV
Close
16 / 20
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
Security personnel, wearing camouflage uniforms, stand guard near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Security personnel, wearing camouflage uniforms, stand guard near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Security personnel, wearing camouflage uniforms, stand guard near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
An employee works at a shopping centre, with power turned off inside, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

An employee works at a shopping centre, with power turned off inside, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
An employee works at a shopping centre, with power turned off inside, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
19 / 20
A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Simferopol, Crimea November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Simferopol, Crimea November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Simferopol, Crimea November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The world's tallest buildings

The world's tallest buildings

Next Slideshows

The world's tallest buildings

The world's tallest buildings

The tallest skyscrapers in the world right now.

02 Dec 2015
The long road to civil rights

The long road to civil rights

Scenes from the civil rights movement on the 60th anniversary of Rosa Parks' refusal to give up her bus seat.

02 Dec 2015
Bedouin wilds of Sinai

Bedouin wilds of Sinai

Bedouin tribes guide hikers through the untamed wilderness of the Nile Valley in Sinai, Egypt, aiming to challenge perceptions of the insurgency-troubled area.

01 Dec 2015
Smoggy days in Delhi

Smoggy days in Delhi

As winter sets in, Indian capital is blanketed with smog because of heavy pollution.

01 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast