Lights on for Paris

Egyptian Antiquities Minister Mamdouh Eldamaty holds a lit candle with diplomats as the French and Egyptian flags and France's national colours of blue, white and red are projected onto one of the Giza pyramids, in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 15, 2015. The words on the pyramid read: "Solidarity with France". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

