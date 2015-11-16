Edition:
Lights on for Paris

The Eiffel Tower is lit with the blue, white and red colours of the French flag in Paris, France, November 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of a series of deadly attacks on Friday in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
La Moneda government house is illuminated with the blue, white and red colors of the French flag in Santiago, Chile, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Egyptian Antiquities Minister Mamdouh Eldamaty holds a lit candle with diplomats as the French and Egyptian flags and France's national colours of blue, white and red are projected onto one of the Giza pyramids, in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 15, 2015. The words on the pyramid read: "Solidarity with France". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, is seen lit up in blue, white and red, the colours of the French national flag, following the Paris attacks, in Dubai November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
The blue, white and red colors of France's national flag are projected onto the water fountain, following the attacks in Paris, at Geneva, Switzerland November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
The Finlandia Hall by architect Alvar Aalto is illuminated with the colours of the French tricolor flag, in remembrance of the victims of Friday's Paris attacks, in Helsinki, Finland November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A priest gestures during an event in tribute to the victims of Paris attacks, as the Christ the Redeemer is lit up in France's official colors in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A couple stands in the rain as the blue, white and red colours of France's national flag are projected onto the sails of Sydney's Opera House in Australia November 14, 2015 following the attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
People take part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
The blue, white and red colors of the French national flag light up the London Eye Ferris wheel in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Tokyo Skytree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower is lit up in blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag in response to the Paris attacks, in Tokyo, Japan, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
The Washington Arch in Washington Square Park is lit up in blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, in New York, November 14, 2015, following the deadly attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
People stand in front of the Brandenburg gate which is illuminated in blue, white and red in the colors of the French flag, in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
The blue, white and red colours of France's national flag light up the top of the Kirchner Cultural Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 14, 2015, in tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
The colors of the French flag light up the spire on One World Trade as a French flag hangs from an arch in Washington Square Park as a response to attacks in Paris in Manhattan, New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Israelis light candles during a ceremony honoring victims of the attacks in Paris, as the Tel Aviv municipality is lit up in the blue, white and red colors of the French flag, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
San Francisco City Hall is lit up with blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, following the Paris terror attacks, in San Francisco, California November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Following the attacks in Paris, blue lights, in a sequence of blue, white and red projections representing France's national flag, illuminate Tower Bridge in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Madrid's Town Hall is illuminated with the colors of French flag in tribute of victims following a series of deadly attacks in Paris in Madrid, Spain, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
The landmark CN Tower is lit blue, white and red in the colors of the French flag following Paris attacks, in Toronto November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A building is lit in the blue, white and red colors of the French flag in Belgrade, Serbia, November 14, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
People walk past the walls of Jerusalem's Old City lit up in red, white and blue, colours of the French flag, in solidarity with Paris, in Jerusalem November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
The Senate building is lit up in blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, following the Paris terror attacks, in Mexico City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Long exposure of Podgorica's Millennium bridge illuminated with the colors of French flag in tribute of victims following a series of deadly attacks in Paris in Podgorica, Montenegro, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Shanghai's landmark building Oriental Pearl TV Tower is lit up in blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, following the Paris attacks, in Shanghai, China, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
An Israeli holds a placard during a ceremony honoring victims of the attacks in Paris, as the Tel Aviv municipality is lit up in the blue, white and red colors of the French flag, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Following the attacks in Paris, the blue, white and red colors of France's national flag are projected at the Government building in Tirana, Albania November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
The Palace of Culture is lighted up in France's national colors after last night's attacks in Paris, in Warsaw, Poland November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
The Angel de la Independencia monument is lit up in blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, following the Paris terror attacks, in Mexico City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Taiwan's landmark building Taipei 101 is lit up in blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, following the Paris attacks, in Taipei, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
One World Trade Center is lit in honor of the victims of the attacks in Paris, in Manhattan, New York November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Auckland's Sky Tower is lit in the blue, white and red colors of the French flag in honor of the victims of the attacks in Paris, in Auckland, New Zealand, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Ben-Ari

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
The Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm is illuminated in the French colors blue, white and red in honor of the victims of the attacks in Paris November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christine Olsson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
The Colpatria tower is lit up in blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, in Bogota, Colombia, November 14, 2015, following the deadly attacks in Paris. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
The Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 14, 2015, is lit up in France's official colours in tribute to the victims of Paris attacks. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
