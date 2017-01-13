Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 13, 2017 | 5:40am IST

Lights out in Gaza

Palestinians ride a motorcycle during a power cut on a street in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians ride a motorcycle during a power cut on a street in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Palestinians ride a motorcycle during a power cut on a street in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 13
A Palestinian man sells falafel in a makeshift shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man sells falafel in a makeshift shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian man sells falafel in a makeshift shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 13
A Palestinian walks past a makeshift vegetable shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian walks past a makeshift vegetable shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian walks past a makeshift vegetable shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 13
A Palestinian woman uses a candle light as she works in her kitchen during a power cut inside her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman uses a candle light as she works in her kitchen during a power cut inside her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian woman uses a candle light as she works in her kitchen during a power cut inside her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 13
A Palestinian boy stands outside a makeshift grocery shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy stands outside a makeshift grocery shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian boy stands outside a makeshift grocery shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 13
Palestinians walk on a road during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians walk on a road during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Palestinians walk on a road during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 13
A Palestinian man sits as he sells vegetables in a makeshift shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man sits as he sells vegetables in a makeshift shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian man sits as he sells vegetables in a makeshift shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 13
A Palestinian woman uses a candle light as she washes up in her kitchen during a power cut inside her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman uses a candle light as she washes up in her kitchen during a power cut inside her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian woman uses a candle light as she washes up in her kitchen during a power cut inside her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 13
A Palestinian boy holds candles to light his family's house during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy holds candles to light his family's house during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian boy holds candles to light his family's house during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 13
Palestinians walk on a street during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians walk on a street during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Palestinians walk on a street during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 13
Palestinians walk on a road during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians walk on a road during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Palestinians walk on a road during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 13
A view shows neighbourhoods during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A view shows neighbourhoods during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A view shows neighbourhoods during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 13
A Palestinian woman warms herself by a fire during a power cut at her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman warms herself by a fire during a power cut at her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian woman warms herself by a fire during a power cut at her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Joe Biden's time as vice president

Joe Biden's time as vice president

Next Slideshows

Joe Biden's time as vice president

Joe Biden's time as vice president

Looking back at Joe Biden over his eight years as vice president of the United States.

13 Jan 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 Jan 2017
Demining Syria

Demining Syria

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army collect improvised explosives that were planted by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of...

12 Jan 2017
A sadhu life

A sadhu life

A look at the daily life of sadhus - Hindu holy men - in south Asia.

12 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast