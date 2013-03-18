Lindsay Lohan's legal woes
Actress Lindsay Lohan departs from court after a plea deal at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. Lohan was ordered to spend 90 days in a locked rehabilitation facility and undertake 30...more
Actress Lindsay Lohan departs from court after a plea deal at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. Lohan was ordered to spend 90 days in a locked rehabilitation facility and undertake 30 days of community labor as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors in which she will avoid time in jail on charges arising from a June car crash. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Lindsay Lohan and attorney Mark Heller listen at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Reed Saxon/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan and attorney Mark Heller listen at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Reed Saxon/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for court at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Media personnel surround a car that is transporting a woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan as she is taken away from the 10th Precinct Police Station in New York November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Media personnel surround a car that is transporting a woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan as she is taken away from the 10th Precinct Police Station in New York November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan is taken away from the 10th Precinct Police Station in New York November 29, 2012. Lohan was arrested outside a New York nightclub on an assault charge after she punched another woman in the face, police...more
A woman believed to be actress Lindsay Lohan is taken away from the 10th Precinct Police Station in New York November 29, 2012. Lohan was arrested outside a New York nightclub on an assault charge after she punched another woman in the face, police said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A loading dock next to the "Dream Downtown" hotel is seen in New York, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A loading dock next to the "Dream Downtown" hotel is seen in New York, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Actress Lindsay Lohan smiles during a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan smiles during a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan enters a vehicle and is swarmed by media members after a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan enters a vehicle and is swarmed by media members after a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) and her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing on her probation at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) and her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing on her probation at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a progress report hearing in Los Angeles, California January 17, 2012. The hearing examines Lindsay's progress since pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of theft involving a necklace from a jewelry...more
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a progress report hearing in Los Angeles, California January 17, 2012. The hearing examines Lindsay's progress since pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of theft involving a necklace from a jewelry store. REUTERS/David McNew
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) reacts as she appears in Los Angeles Superior Court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley for a hearing in Los Angeles on December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Nelson/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) reacts as she appears in Los Angeles Superior Court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley for a hearing in Los Angeles on December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Nelson/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. ...more
Actress Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pool/Mark Boster
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R), with her attorney Shawn Holley, sits during a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Boster/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R), with her attorney Shawn Holley, sits during a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Boster/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) sits in court with her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley, during a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California...more
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) sits in court with her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley, during a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives in court for a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork...more
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives in court for a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service she must do for shoplifting a necklace from a Venice jeweler, in Los Angeles, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) shown in court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in Los Angeles, California June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) shown in court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in Los Angeles, California June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello/Pool
Lindsay Lohan arrives for a hearing at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Lindsay Lohan arrives for a hearing at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011. Lohan is accused of walking out of a Los Angeles jewelry store without paying for a gold designer necklace in January -- just three weeks after ending her fifth stint...more
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011. Lohan is accused of walking out of a Los Angeles jewelry store without paying for a gold designer necklace in January -- just three weeks after ending her fifth stint in drug and alcohol rehab in three years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L), with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, appears in Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L), with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, appears in Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies look on as actress Lindsay Lohan (2nd L) leaves court after a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies look on as actress Lindsay Lohan (2nd L) leaves court after a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives to be arraigned at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives to be arraigned at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
A man holds up a sign as he waits for actress Lindsay Lohan outside the Beverly Hills Courthouse for the actress' mandatory appearance in Beverly Hills, California September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man holds up a sign as he waits for actress Lindsay Lohan outside the Beverly Hills Courthouse for the actress' mandatory appearance in Beverly Hills, California September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts as she addresses the court before Judge Marsha Revel ruled that Lohan had violated her probation on a 2007 drunken driving charge and sentenced the troubled actress to 90 days in jail in Beverly Hills, California July 6,...more
Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts as she addresses the court before Judge Marsha Revel ruled that Lohan had violated her probation on a 2007 drunken driving charge and sentenced the troubled actress to 90 days in jail in Beverly Hills, California July 6, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (C) arrives for a probation status hearing relating to her August 2007 no contest pleas to two counts each of DUI and being under the influence of cocaine, along with a reckless driving charge, at the Beverly Hills Municipal...more
Actress Lindsay Lohan (C) arrives for a probation status hearing relating to her August 2007 no contest pleas to two counts each of DUI and being under the influence of cocaine, along with a reckless driving charge, at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse, California, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and attorney Shawn Chapman Holley appear in court during a probation status hearing relating to her August 2007 no contest pleas to two counts each of DUI and being under the influence of cocaine, along with a reckless...more
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and attorney Shawn Chapman Holley appear in court during a probation status hearing relating to her August 2007 no contest pleas to two counts each of DUI and being under the influence of cocaine, along with a reckless driving charge, at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse, in Beverly Hills, California, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts beside her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley (R) as Judge Marsha Revel rules that Lohan had violated her probation on a 2007 drunken driving charge in Beverly Hills, California July 6, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan reacts beside her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley (R) as Judge Marsha Revel rules that Lohan had violated her probation on a 2007 drunken driving charge in Beverly Hills, California July 6, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool
Lindsay Lohan listens to attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in the courtroom during a probation status hearing in Beverly Hills May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Lindsay Lohan listens to attorney Shawn Chapman Holley in the courtroom during a probation status hearing in Beverly Hills May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing for Lohan's 2007 drunk driving case at a courthouse in Beverly Hills, California on October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Nick Ut/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley attend a progress report hearing for Lohan's 2007 drunk driving case at a courthouse in Beverly Hills, California on October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Nick Ut/Pool
Actress Lindsay Lohan is shown in this booking photograph released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department/Handout
Actress Lindsay Lohan is shown in this booking photograph released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department/Handout
Lindsay Lohan poses for her booking mugshot at the Lynwood Correctional Facility in Lynwood, California July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Handout
Lindsay Lohan poses for her booking mugshot at the Lynwood Correctional Facility in Lynwood, California July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Handout
Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this booking photograph released November 15, 2007 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lohan checked in and out of jail on Thursday, spending just 84 minutes behind bars for a drunken driving and...more
Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this booking photograph released November 15, 2007 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lohan checked in and out of jail on Thursday, spending just 84 minutes behind bars for a drunken driving and cocaine-possession conviction, Los Angeles police said. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Dept./Handout
Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this police booking photograph released July 24, 2007. California officials, on August 23, 2007, charged Lohan with seven misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession, drunken driving and reckless driving stemming...more
Actress Lindsay Lohan is pictured in this police booking photograph released July 24, 2007. California officials, on August 23, 2007, charged Lohan with seven misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession, drunken driving and reckless driving stemming from two recent arrests. REUTERS/Santa Monica Police Dept./Courtesy TMZ.com/Handout
Next Slideshows
GLAAD Media Awards
A look at the stars and celebrities attending the 24th Annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Media Awards in New York.
Profile: Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne said he was fine and thanked fans for their concern after a reported seizure that led TMZ.com to claim he was in a medically induced coma and near...
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Red carpet at the Oscars
The fashion hits and misses at this year's Academy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.