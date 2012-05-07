Edition:
Lingerie football

<p>Adrian Purnell (18) of the Eastern Conference team runs on the field with other teammates during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Western Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs with the ball as Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference runs toward her during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Cydney Froelich (L) of the Western Conference team is tackled by Lauran Ziegler of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Nicole Johnson (L) of the Western Conference team looks between her legs as she prepares to pass the ball during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Lingerie Football League's Adrian Purnell (R) from the Eastern Conference battles for the ball with Chrisdell Harris from the Western Conference during an exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>A Western Conference team member pursues Whitney Paronish (L) of the Eastern Conference team as she runs with the ball during their Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>ChrisDell Harris of the Western Conference team walks during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs past Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Tessa Barrera of the Western Conference team reacts during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Whitney Meierotto of the Western Conference team runs with the ball during their Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Lingerie Football League's Jena Robertson (2nd L) of the Eastern Conference takes part with teammates during a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Lingerie Football League's Kelly Campell of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Lingerie Football League's Natalie Jahnke of the Western Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Lingerie Football League's players pose before a practice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Lingerie Football League's players from the Western Conference take part in a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman (R) of the Eastern Conference poses with Natalie Jahnke of the Western Conference before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Players from the Eastern Conference attend a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Lingerie Football League's Briawna Shultz (10) of the Western Conference takes part in a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

