Lingerie football
Adrian Purnell (18) of the Eastern Conference team runs on the field with other teammates during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Western Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Adrian Purnell (18) of the Eastern Conference team runs on the field with other teammates during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Western Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs with the ball as Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference runs toward her during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs with the ball as Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference runs toward her during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Cydney Froelich (L) of the Western Conference team is tackled by Lauran Ziegler of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Cydney Froelich (L) of the Western Conference team is tackled by Lauran Ziegler of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Nicole Johnson (L) of the Western Conference team looks between her legs as she prepares to pass the ball during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero more
Nicole Johnson (L) of the Western Conference team looks between her legs as she prepares to pass the ball during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Adrian Purnell (R) from the Eastern Conference battles for the ball with Chrisdell Harris from the Western Conference during an exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Adrian Purnell (R) from the Eastern Conference battles for the ball with Chrisdell Harris from the Western Conference during an exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A Western Conference team member pursues Whitney Paronish (L) of the Eastern Conference team as she runs with the ball during their Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A Western Conference team member pursues Whitney Paronish (L) of the Eastern Conference team as she runs with the ball during their Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
ChrisDell Harris of the Western Conference team walks during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
ChrisDell Harris of the Western Conference team walks during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs past Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs past Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Tessa Barrera of the Western Conference team reacts during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Tessa Barrera of the Western Conference team reacts during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Whitney Meierotto of the Western Conference team runs with the ball during their Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Whitney Meierotto of the Western Conference team runs with the ball during their Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Jena Robertson (2nd L) of the Eastern Conference takes part with teammates during a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Jena Robertson (2nd L) of the Eastern Conference takes part with teammates during a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Kelly Campell of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Kelly Campell of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Natalie Jahnke of the Western Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Natalie Jahnke of the Western Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's players pose before a practice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's players pose before a practice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's players from the Western Conference take part in a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's players from the Western Conference take part in a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman (R) of the Eastern Conference poses with Natalie Jahnke of the Western Conference before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman (R) of the Eastern Conference poses with Natalie Jahnke of the Western Conference before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Players from the Eastern Conference attend a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Players from the Eastern Conference attend a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Briawna Shultz (10) of the Western Conference takes part in a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lingerie Football League's Briawna Shultz (10) of the Western Conference takes part in a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Next Slideshows
Hillary Clinton in India
The U.S. secretary of state visits India as part of her three-nation Asia tour
Zombies! Run!
The "Run for Your Lives" 5K race has runners facing obstacles on the course while being chased by zombies, who try to take "health" flags off the runners belts.
Super moon
A "super Moon" lights up the night sky in a once-a-year cosmic show, heading into its full phase at the same time it reaches its closest point to Earth.
Tymoshenko through the years
A look at the public and private life of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.