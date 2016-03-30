Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 30, 2016 | 6:50pm IST

Lion attack

A stray male lion falls after it was shot by a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A stray male lion falls after it was shot by a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A stray male lion falls after it was shot by a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 6
A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 6
A stray male lion runs during a chase by a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A stray male lion runs during a chase by a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A stray male lion runs during a chase by a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 6
A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 6
Residents run to safety after a stray male lion attacked and injured a local resident in the Isinya area of Kajiado county on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents run to safety after a stray male lion attacked and injured a local resident in the Isinya area of Kajiado county on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Residents run to safety after a stray male lion attacked and injured a local resident in the Isinya area of Kajiado county on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 6
A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Inside the bombed Brussels airport

Inside the bombed Brussels airport

Next Slideshows

Inside the bombed Brussels airport

Inside the bombed Brussels airport

A look inside the Zaventem airport after the bombings in the Belgian capital.

30 Mar 2016
Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

30 Mar 2016
The endorsement game

The endorsement game

Who's endorsing who in the primary race.

29 Mar 2016
The state of the political press

The state of the political press

On the media trail as the candidates campaign for the presidency.

29 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast