Little Krishna

People look at an effigy of Putna, a female demon who according to Hindu epics tried to feed Hindu Lord Krishna poisoned milk, when the Lord was still a baby, at a temple during the Janmashtami festival marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Chandigarh, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Girls dressed up as Radha, consort of Hindu Lord Krishna, pray inside a classroom as they celebrate Janmashtami festival marking the birth anniversary of Krishna, at a school in Ahmedabad, India August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Children cheer as they celebrate Janmashtami festival, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, at a school in Ahmedabad, India August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Children dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna pose during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Krishna in Agartala, India August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Students dance as they participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A student participates in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A boy is dressed up as Lord Krishna, a Hindu deity, as he participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival, also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 19, 2016. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed loved ones. Cows are regarded as holy animals in Nepal which help departed souls to reach heaven. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna, a Hindu deity, participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival, also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 19, 2016. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed loved ones. Cows are regarded as holy animals in Nepal which help departed souls to reach heaven. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A Bangladeshi Hindu devotee carries a boy dressed as Lord Krishna while marching on the streets during celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh September 5, 2015. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated today. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna takes part in celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh September 5, 2015. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated on Saturday. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Schoolchildren dressed as Lord Krishna wait to perform during celebrations on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Chandigarh, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Children dressed as the Lord Krishna ride on a cycle rickshaw as they travel to their school to attend a function on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Amritsar, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna pose during a fancy dress competition at a school on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Mathura, India, September 4, 2015. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated across India on Saturday. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna, wait for their turn to perform during the celebrations on the eve of Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 4, 2015. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated across India on Saturday. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Children dressed as Lord Krishna wait to participate in a fancy dress competition at a temple before the Janmashtami festival in Chandigarh, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Students dressed as Lord Krishna (C) and his consort Radha (R) offer school prayers inside their classroom during celebrations marking the Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, August 16, 2014
A child dressed as Lord Krishna attends a fancy dress competition at a temple during celebrations before the Janmashtami festival in Chandigarh August 16, 2014. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated across India on Monday. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, August 16, 2014
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, August 11, 2014
Schoolchildren dressed as Lord Krishna (L) and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Jammu August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2013
A schoolboy dressed as Lord Krishna waits for his performance to start inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2013
A student dressed as Lord Krishna takes part in the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at a college in Chennai August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2013
Boys dressed as Lord Krishna and a schoolgirl (R) wait for their performance to start inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2013
A schoolboy dressed as Lord Krishna rehearses for his performance inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2013
Schoolgirls dressed as Radha, the consort of Hindu Lord Krishna, look at a child dressed as Krishna during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2013
A girl dressed as Krishna waits backstage to perform during celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2013
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra Festival in Kathmandu August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2013
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2013
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2013
A boy dressed as the Hindu god Krishna sits in a chariot during a Ramnavmi festival religious procession in Amritsar April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
School children dressed as Lord Krishna (R) and Goddess Radha, take part during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2012
School children dressed as Lord Krishna (L) and Goddess Radha sit in their classroom during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2012
School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna take part in a function held ahead of "Janamashtmi" celebrations in Chennai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2012
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna blows on a flute as he participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra Festival in Kathmandu August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2012
A child is dressed as Lord Krishna near the Krishna Temple during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2011
A school girl dressed as Lord Krishna rests in a hammock during the celebrations of Janamashtmi festival in her school in Jammu August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2011
A devotee carries a child dressed as Krishna in a basket at the Durgiana temple on the eve of Janamashtmi in Amritsar August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2009
School children dressed as Krishna wave from inside a bus on the eve of Janamashtmi celebrations in Chandigarh August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2009
A child dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a fancy dress competition ahead of "Janamashtmi" celebrations in Shimla, capital of Himachal Pradesh August 22, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files

Reuters / Friday, August 22, 2008
School children dressed as Lord Krishna wait to perform during festivities ahead of "Janamashtmi" in Chandigarh August 22, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Friday, August 22, 2008
Bangladeshi members of Hindu community carry boy dressed as Krishna during celebrations of birthday of Lord krishna in Dhaka. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
