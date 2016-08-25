Little Krishna
People look at an effigy of Putna, a female demon who according to Hindu epics tried to feed Hindu Lord Krishna poisoned milk, when the Lord was still a baby, at a temple during the Janmashtami festival marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna...more
A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Girls dressed up as Radha, consort of Hindu Lord Krishna, pray inside a classroom as they celebrate Janmashtami festival marking the birth anniversary of Krishna, at a school in Ahmedabad, India August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Children cheer as they celebrate Janmashtami festival, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, at a school in Ahmedabad, India August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Children dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna pose during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Krishna in Agartala, India August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Students dance as they participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A student participates in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy is dressed up as Lord Krishna, a Hindu deity, as he participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival, also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 19, 2016. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and...more
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna, a Hindu deity, participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival, also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 19, 2016. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for...more
A Bangladeshi Hindu devotee carries a boy dressed as Lord Krishna while marching on the streets during celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh September 5, 2015. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord...more
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna takes part in celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh September 5, 2015. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated on Saturday. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman
Schoolchildren dressed as Lord Krishna wait to perform during celebrations on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Chandigarh, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Children dressed as the Lord Krishna ride on a cycle rickshaw as they travel to their school to attend a function on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Amritsar, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna pose during a fancy dress competition at a school on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Mathura, India, September 4, 2015. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated...more
School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna, wait for their turn to perform during the celebrations on the eve of Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 4, 2015. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, will be...more
Children dressed as Lord Krishna wait to participate in a fancy dress competition at a temple before the Janmashtami festival in Chandigarh, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Students dressed as Lord Krishna (C) and his consort Radha (R) offer school prayers inside their classroom during celebrations marking the Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A child dressed as Lord Krishna attends a fancy dress competition at a temple during celebrations before the Janmashtami festival in Chandigarh August 16, 2014. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated...more
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Schoolchildren dressed as Lord Krishna (L) and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Jammu August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A schoolboy dressed as Lord Krishna waits for his performance to start inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A student dressed as Lord Krishna takes part in the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at a college in Chennai August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Boys dressed as Lord Krishna and a schoolgirl (R) wait for their performance to start inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A schoolboy dressed as Lord Krishna rehearses for his performance inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Schoolgirls dressed as Radha, the consort of Hindu Lord Krishna, look at a child dressed as Krishna during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A girl dressed as Krishna waits backstage to perform during celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra Festival in Kathmandu August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A boy dressed as the Hindu god Krishna sits in a chariot during a Ramnavmi festival religious procession in Amritsar April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
School children dressed as Lord Krishna (R) and Goddess Radha, take part during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
School children dressed as Lord Krishna (L) and Goddess Radha sit in their classroom during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna take part in a function held ahead of "Janamashtmi" celebrations in Chennai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna blows on a flute as he participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra Festival in Kathmandu August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A child is dressed as Lord Krishna near the Krishna Temple during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A school girl dressed as Lord Krishna rests in a hammock during the celebrations of Janamashtmi festival in her school in Jammu August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A devotee carries a child dressed as Krishna in a basket at the Durgiana temple on the eve of Janamashtmi in Amritsar August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
School children dressed as Krishna wave from inside a bus on the eve of Janamashtmi celebrations in Chandigarh August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A child dressed as Lord Krishna participates in a fancy dress competition ahead of "Janamashtmi" celebrations in Shimla, capital of Himachal Pradesh August 22, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files
School children dressed as Lord Krishna wait to perform during festivities ahead of "Janamashtmi" in Chandigarh August 22, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Bangladeshi members of Hindu community carry boy dressed as Krishna during celebrations of birthday of Lord krishna in Dhaka. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman/Files
