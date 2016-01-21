Litvinenko inquiry points to Putin
Alexander Litvinenko in Moscow in November 17, 1998. President Vladimir Putin probably approved a 2006 Russian intelligence operation to murder ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko with radioactive polonium-210 in London, a British inquiry concluded on...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 17, 2015. From his deathbed, Litvinenko told detectives he believed Putin had directly ordered his killing. The Kremlin dismissed that...more
Russian businessman Andrei Lugovoy (L) and his business partner Dmitry Kovtun speak during an interview on Ekho Moskvy radio in Moscow November 24, 2006. An inquiry led by senior British judge Robert Owen found that former KGB bodyguard Andrei...more
Marina Litvinenko, the widow of Alexander Litvinenko, and her son Anatoly leave the High Court in central London, Britain July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
British Prime Minister David Cameron (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Brisbane November 15, 2014. The death of Litvinenko marked a post-Cold War low point in Anglo-Russian relations, and ties have never recovered, marred...more
Marina Litvinenko, the widow of Alexander Litvinenko, leaves the High Court in central London, Britain July 31, 2015. Litvinenko's widow, Marina, whose persistence led to the inquiry being held, called for Russian spies to be kicked out of Britain...more
Andrei Lugovoy speaks during a news conference in Moscow March 12, 2013. "The FSB operation to kill Mr Litvinenko was probably approved by Mr Patrushev, then head of the FSB, and also by President Putin," British judge Robert Owen said. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Businessman Dmitry Kovtun attends a news conference in Moscow, April 8, 2015. "I have concluded that there is a strong probability that when Mr Lugovoy poisoned Mr Litvinenko, he did so under the direction of the FSB. I have further concluded that Mr...more
Candles in memory of Alexander Litvinenko lie on the steps of a cathedral during a demonstration in central Helsinki, Finland November 24, 2006. The image of Litvinenko lying on his bed at London's University College Hospital, cadaverous and having...more
A general view of the Millennium Hotel in Mayfair in central London, December 8, 2006. The judge said he was sure Lugovoy and Kovtun had placed the polonium 210 in a teapot at the Millennium Hotel's Pine Bar on November 1, 2006. Traces of the highly...more
A sign hangs inside Itsu restaurant in the Piccadilly area of central London, November 25, 2006. Traces of deadly polonium 210 were found at Itsu sushi restaurant where Litvinenko ate lunch. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Mario Scaramella, the Italian contact of Alexander Litvinenko, arrives at Regina Coeli jail in Rome, Italy December 24, 2006. Scaramella met Litvinenko at Itsu sushi bar where they ate lunch. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Former Federal Security Service officer Mikhail Trepashkin speaks n Moscow, December 1, 2007. Trepashkin has said the FSB security service asked him in August 2002 to join a team tasked with assassinating Litvinenko and his patron Boris Berezovsky, a...more
Alexander Litvinenko (R), listens as a masked colleague speaks during a news conference in Moscow November 17, 1998. British judge Robert Owen cited several reasons why the Russian state would have wanted Litvinenko dead. The ex-spy was regarded as...more
Marina Litvinenko attends the burial of her husband at Highgate Cemetery in London December 7, 2006. Alexander Litvinenko was also close to leading dissidents and opponents of Putin and his administration who he had accused of collusion with...more
Alexander Litvinenko is carried during his funeral at Highgate Cemetery in London December 7, 2006. Some of the inquiry was held in secret and evidence from the British government and spy agencies has not been publicly disclosed. Owen said this...more
Next Slideshows
India at FITUR trade fair in Madrid
The India stand at the FITUR international tourism trade fair in Madrid, Spain.
Bombing Yemen
The effects of the Saudi-led bombing campaign.
Introducing Planet Nine
Views of the solar system, as astronomers announce there may be a ninth planet about 10 times bigger than Earth and orbiting far beyond Neptune.
A migrant's winter walk
The flow of migrants has kept up despite frigid winter cold on the Serbia-Macedonia border.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.