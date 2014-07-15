Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 15, 2014 | 9:07pm IST

Live fire with Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars as he inspects a civil police post under KPA Unit 171 and a post of the third company of the second battalion under the unit guarding the forefront in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars as he inspects a civil police post under KPA Unit 171 and a post of the third company of the second battalion under the unit guarding the forefront in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars as he inspects a civil police post under KPA Unit 171 and a post of the third company of the second battalion under the unit guarding the forefront in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 17
A view of a multiple rocket launcher during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of a multiple rocket launcher during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A view of a multiple rocket launcher during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
2 / 17
A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds binoculars as he guides a live-firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds binoculars as he guides a live-firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds binoculars as he guides a live-firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
4 / 17
A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
5 / 17
A view of a rocket launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of a rocket launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A view of a rocket launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
6 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 17
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 17
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
9 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) stands with a pair of binoculars during a landing drill of the Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) stands with a pair of binoculars during a landing drill of the Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) stands with a pair of binoculars during a landing drill of the Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
10 / 17
Soldiers fire an artillery piece during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to inspect the defence detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Soldiers fire an artillery piece during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to inspect the defence detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Soldiers fire an artillery piece during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to inspect the defence detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
11 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
12 / 17
Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) conduct a landing drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) conduct a landing drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) conduct a landing drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
13 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defence Detachment standing guard over a forward post off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defence Detachment standing guard over a forward post off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, in this undated photo released by North Korea's...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defence Detachment standing guard over a forward post off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
14 / 17
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
15 / 17
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
16 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Mideast offensive

Mideast offensive

Next Slideshows

Mideast offensive

Mideast offensive

Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.

15 Jul 2014
Moscow subway derails

Moscow subway derails

A Moscow underground train derails during rush hour.

15 Jul 2014
Seven days in Gaza

Seven days in Gaza

Pressure grows for a ceasefire as fighting between Israel and Hamas passes the one-week mark.

15 Jul 2014
Brazil 0 - 3 Netherlands

Brazil 0 - 3 Netherlands

Brazil takes on Netherlands for third place.

13 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures