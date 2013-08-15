Living as a Muslim in Paris
Lahcen, 41, takes a photograph of himself in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 9, 2013. Lahcen is a Moroccan Muslim who immigrated to France and has been living in Paris for the last 10 years. Staunchly secular France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population made up largely of descendants of immigrants from ex-colonies, that has grown to around 5 million people and itself feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market. The previous conservative government banned full-face veils in public and far-right politicians have complained about Muslim prayers spilling out onto streets from overcrowded mosques. Anti-Muslim incidents have risen steadily in recent years in France, home to Europe's largest Islamic minority, according to the Committee against Islamophobia in France (CCIF). REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
High-rise apartment blocks are seen in Choisy-le-Roi, a suburb of Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Chehrazad, 36, leaves work at a notary's office in Paris July 16, 2013. Chehrazad, a Muslim woman of Moroccan origin who is married to a French national, lives and works in the Parisian suburb of Mantes-la-Jolie. She works as a secretary in a notary's office, where she has to remove her headscarf due to a law banning their use in the civil service. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Chehrazad, 36, holds a bag as she arrives at Mantes-la-Jolie market in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Muslims queue to buy traditional sweets for their first Iftar meal, or breaking fast, during the Muslim month of Ramadan in Paris July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Chehrazad (L), 36, shops for bread at a market in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Chehrazad (2nd R), 36, talks on a mobile phone, while a man fundraises for a mosque (L) in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Chehrazad, 36, shops for clothes at a shop in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Chehrazad, 36, talks on a mobile phone while looking at clothes in a shop window in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Chehrazad, 36, walks down a street in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Chehrazad, 36, walks as she arrives at the Mantes-la-Jolie mosque, in a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Chehrazad, 36, prays in her apartment in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Muslims pray during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Paris July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A woman wearing a headscarf walks down a street in Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Lahcen, 41, uses a cash register as he works at a fruit and vegetable stall in Paris July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Lahcen, 41, waits to cross a street in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Lahcen (R), 41, talks to fellow worshippers outside a mosque in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Lahcen, 41, prays at his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
