Living as a refugee in India

A woman, who fled from her home after violence in Lalgarh, stands behind a classroom of a school which was converted into a makeshift refugee camp at Pirakata near Lalgarh, some 165 km (102 miles) west of Kolkata, June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2009
Tibetan monks walk in an alley at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp in New Delhi, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A woman, who says she belongs to the Rohingya community from Myanmar, washes clothes as children play in a camp in New Delhi September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Monday, September 15, 2014
A child, whose parents say they belong to the Rohingya community from Myanmar, looks out from a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Monday, September 15, 2014
A woman, who says she belongs to the Rohingya community from Myanmar, looks out from a makeshift shelter as her child crawls in a camp in New Delhi September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Monday, September 15, 2014
A Tibetan monk holds a sign board next to a poster of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama recognised by the Dalai Lama, at a monastery after a sit-in protest against the visit of Chinese President Li Keqiang at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2013
Jahar, a 105-year-old villager affected by ethnic riots, sits in a relief camp as his granddaughter fans him near Bijni town in Assam July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2012
A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, eats their breakfast at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2012
A Tibetan demonstrator stands next to a portrait of Dalai Lama, Tibet's exiled spiritual leader, while attending a protest near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2011
A Somali refugee living in India holds her child beside a placard during a protest in New Delhi June 29, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2010
A Tibetan exile takes part in a candle light vigil to mark the 51st anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, in Kolkata March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2010
Exiled Tibetan protesters ride on a motorbike during a rally to mark the 51st anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, in Dharamsala March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Abhishek Madhukar/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2010
A migrant labourer rests at a construction site in New Delhi June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2009
