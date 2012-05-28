Edition:
Living in a ghost building

<p>A man carries a part of a sofa as he get in the occupied building in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>A man carries a cooker into an occupied building in Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Unemployed Aguasanta Quero (R), 38, sits as hairdresser MariCarmen Angulo cleans the stairs in an occupied building in Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Unemployed Aguasanta Quero, 38, poses in the living room of the apartment where she lives with her three sons in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>(L-R) Retired Ana Lopez, 67, unemployed Aguasanta Quero, 38 and retired Manuela Cortes, 65 pose in an apartment in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Guillermo, a son of unemployed Aguasanta Quero, 38, plays a video game in the apartment where they live in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>People gather in the street outside an occupied building in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Unemployed Esperanza Pinto, 32, is seen in a bedroom in the apartment where she lives with her daughter in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Unemployed Esperanza Pinto, 32, poses in a bedroom in the apartment where she lives with her daughter in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Unemployed Esperanza Pinto, 32, poses with the keys to her apartment where she lives with her daughter in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Unemployed Irma Blanco (R), 35, and Elena Contreras, 32, sit in the hall of the building where they live in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Unemployed Antonia Rodriguez, 44, smokes in an apartment of an occupied building in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Retired Ana Lopez, 67, cries between hairdresser MariCarmen Angulo (R) and Carmen Ferrer, 56, in the apartment where she lives in Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Unemployed Antonia Rodriguez, 44, poses in an apartment of an occupied building in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Hairdresser MariCarmen Angulo poses in an apartment of an occupied building in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Hairdresser MariCarmen Angulo rests in the living-room of the apartment where her daughter with her boyfriend are living in Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Retired Manuela Cortes, 65, stands in the living-room of the apartment where she lives in an occupied building in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>People demanding apartments gather in the street outside an occupied building in Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Men carry a fridge into a building that has been occupied in Seville, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>People gather outside a building that has been occupied in Seville, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Unemployed Esperanza Pinto (C), 32, holds her daughter Sofia, five months, outside a building that has been occupied in Seville, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>A man pulls a trolley loaded with furniture in front of a building that has been occupied in Seville, southern Spain, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Unemployed Irma Blanco, 35, smokes in the apartment where she is living in a building that has been occupied in Seville, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

