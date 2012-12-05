Living in a sewer
Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin, Colombia, December 4, 2012. The former drug addict has been living in an abandoned sewer with his wife Maria Garcia and dog Blackie for 22 years.
Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin, Colombia, December 4, 2012. The former drug addict has been living in an abandoned sewer with his wife Maria Garcia and dog Blackie for 22 years. Their home, which is fitted with a kitchen, a fan, tv, a chair and a bed, is a 6 square meter wide and 1.4 meters high tunnel that leaks when it rains, and requires a manhole cover. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
