Living in a shipping container
People stand outside shipping containers serving as their accommodation, as a car passes through a street, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. The containers, which house different families, were set up by the landlord, who charges a rent of 500 yuan ($ 80)...more
People stand outside shipping containers serving as their accommodation, as a car passes through a street, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. The containers, which house different families, were set up by the landlord, who charges a rent of 500 yuan ($ 80) per month for each container. REUTERS/Aly Song
People stand outside shipping containers serving as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A child stands at the door of a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A mother and her child are seen inside a shipping container serving as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A child holds her toy as she stands outside shipping containers serving as her accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A child (bottom) does homework inside a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A mother and her child eat dinner outside shipping containers which serve as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. The words on the gate read as "scrap metal recovery". REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman cooks outside shipping containers which serve as her accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
