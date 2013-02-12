Living in a tomb
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, holds candles as he sits in a tomb where he lives in southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, walks out of a tomb where he lives in southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013.
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, walks out of a tomb where he lives in southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. Stojanovic, 43, a Nis-born construction worker never had a regular job. He first lived in abandoned houses, but about 15 years ago he settled in the old city cemetery. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, walks on the street in the southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, searches for food in a garbage container in the southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man who lives on a cemetery, walks on the street in the southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, walks along a railway track in the southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, stands by a grave stone where he lives in the southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, searches for candles at a cemetery where he lives in the southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, looks out of a window at a cemetery where he lives in the southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, holds candles as he sits in a tomb where he lives in the southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, lies on an improvised bed in a tomb where he lives in the southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, lights a cigarette in a cemetery where he lives in the southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An old cemetery where Bratislav Stojanovic (not pictured) lives is seen during the night in the southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, rests as he sits on a grave stone in the southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, holds candles as he walks out of a tomb where he lives in southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
