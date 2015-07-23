Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 23, 2015 | 7:50am IST

Living in the ruins of Gaza

A Palestinian woman looks out her makeshift shelter near her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman looks out her makeshift shelter near her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A Palestinian woman looks out her makeshift shelter near her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 11
Palestinians look out a residential building, that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians look out a residential building, that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Palestinians look out a residential building, that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 11
A Palestinian boy enters his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy enters his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A Palestinian boy enters his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 11
Palestinian children play on a swing near houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children play on a swing near houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Palestinian children play on a swing near houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 11
Palestinian children play atop the ruins of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children play atop the ruins of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Palestinian children play atop the ruins of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 11
Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 11
Palestinian children look out their house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children look out their house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Palestinian children look out their house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 11
Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 11
A Palestinian girl looks out her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl looks out her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A Palestinian girl looks out her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 11
Palestinian children play at their house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children play at their house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Palestinian children play at their house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 11
Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Obama's ancestral African homeland

Obama's ancestral African homeland

Next Slideshows

Obama's ancestral African homeland

Obama's ancestral African homeland

A journey through the Kenyan village where Obama's father is buried.

23 Jul 2015
Protest against Obama's Iran deal

Protest against Obama's Iran deal

Demonstrators rally in Times Square against Obama's nuclear deal with Iran.

23 Jul 2015
Uncontacted Amazon tribes

Uncontacted Amazon tribes

Isolated Amazon tribes are under increasing threat from illegal loggers.

22 Jul 2015
Burundi election crisis

Burundi election crisis

Violence mars the start of Burundi's disputed presidential election.

22 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast