Living in the ruins of Gaza
A Palestinian woman looks out her makeshift shelter near her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians look out a residential building, that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy enters his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children play on a swing near houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children play atop the ruins of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children look out their house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl looks out her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children play at their house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
