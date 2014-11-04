Living in the ruins of Gaza
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern...more
A Palestinian boy sits outside his family's house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City.
A Palestinian man who lives in a container as a temporary replacement for his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, looks out on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in...more
A Palestinian schoolgirl looks out from a car window as it passes by the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the...more
Palestinian children take cover from the rain as they stand atop the ruins of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the...more
A Palestinian girl looks on as she stands in front of a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of...more
A Palestinian woman carries her son as she walks past the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, following heavy rain in the east of Khan Younis in the...more
A Palestinian man runs for cover from rain near houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City.
A Palestinian woman carries her daughter as she walks past her house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, following heavy rain in the east of Khan Younis in the southern...more
Palestinians ride a motorcycle past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinian boys play in a rainwater puddle near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City.
Palestinians stand outside a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City.
A Palestinian woman sits outside her house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City.
Palestinians look out the window of their house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City.
Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the east of Gaza City.
Palestinians take cover from rain inside a makeshift shelter near the ruins of their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy rides a bicycle past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City.
A Palestinian boy sits near houses that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City.
Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza City.
Palestinians take cover from the rain inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the east of Gaza City.
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate the area that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City.
Palestinian children look out of a vehicle's window during an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the northern Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian boy walks up the stairs inside the ruins of their house, that witnesses said was destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City.
Palestinian children play on a swing near houses that witness said were destroyed or damaged during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip.
Next Slideshows
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.
Unrest in Burkina Faso
The army takes transitional power following the resignation of President Blaise Compaore.
The Virgin Galactic crash site
Investigators at the scene of the crash.
Air strikes on Kobani
The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Jaitley in Japan
Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.