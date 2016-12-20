Living in the smog of China
People wear face masks as heavy smog blankets Shenfang in Hebei province, on an very polluted day. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People take videos of a flag-raising ceremony during smog at Tiananmen Square after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People enjoy their time inside the Jiutian Greenhouse in Langfang, Hebei province. According to the staff of the greenhouse, more people visit their environment-friendly project when pollution in the city is higher than usual. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
Children exercise indoor during a polluted day in Handan, Hebei province. REUTERS/Stringer
A man smokes as he rides in smog during polluted day in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women wearing face masks wait for the bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People make their way through heavy smog on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Shengfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagol
A street food vendor prepares food for customers as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People enjoy their time inside the Jiutian Greenhouse in Langfang, Hebei province, as the region goes through the period of extreme air pollution with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman wearing a face mask rides a moped on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man swims in a lake in smog during a heavily polluted day in Beijing. China Daily/via REUTERS
People make their way through heavy smog on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Shengfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People ride a bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman wearing a mask walks along a bridge in smog during a polluted day in Tianjin. REUTERS/Stringer
Sun is seen in smog during sunset on a polluted day as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People ride during heavy smog in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk across a road in smog during a polluted day in Tianjin. REUTERS/Stringer
Artist Liu Bolin wearing a vest with 24 mobile phones walks in smog as he live broadcasts air pollution in the city on the fourth day after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Buildings are seen in heavy smog in Harbin, Heilongjiang province. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman sits on the back of a motorcycle in smog during a polluted day in Liaocheng, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
People wait for the bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People sit on a bench at a park in heavy smog during a polluted day in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
