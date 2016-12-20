Edition:
Living in the smog of China

People wear face masks as heavy smog blankets Shenfang in Hebei province, on an very polluted day. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
People take videos of a flag-raising ceremony during smog at Tiananmen Square after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
People enjoy their time inside the Jiutian Greenhouse in Langfang, Hebei province. According to the staff of the greenhouse, more people visit their environment-friendly project when pollution in the city is higher than usual. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Children exercise indoor during a polluted day in Handan, Hebei province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A man smokes as he rides in smog during polluted day in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Women wearing face masks wait for the bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
People make their way through heavy smog on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Shengfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagol

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A street food vendor prepares food for customers as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
People enjoy their time inside the Jiutian Greenhouse in Langfang, Hebei province, as the region goes through the period of extreme air pollution with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A woman wearing a face mask rides a moped on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A man swims in a lake in smog during a heavily polluted day in Beijing. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
People make their way through heavy smog on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Shengfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
People ride a bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A woman wearing a mask walks along a bridge in smog during a polluted day in Tianjin. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Sun is seen in smog during sunset on a polluted day as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
People ride during heavy smog in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
People walk across a road in smog during a polluted day in Tianjin. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Artist Liu Bolin wearing a vest with 24 mobile phones walks in smog as he live broadcasts air pollution in the city on the fourth day after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Buildings are seen in heavy smog in Harbin, Heilongjiang province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
A woman sits on the back of a motorcycle in smog during a polluted day in Liaocheng, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
People wait for the bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
People sit on a bench at a park in heavy smog during a polluted day in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
