Pictures | Tue Jan 3, 2017 | 8:55pm IST

Living in the smog of China

People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
People exercise among heavy smog in Hefei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A cyclist wears a face mask on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A woman wears a mask as she sits on a public bus amid heavy smog in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A woman wears a mask on a street amid heavy smog in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
An Air China passenger aircraft flies amid heavy smog over the suburb of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
People wear face masks as heavy smog blankets Shenfang in Hebei province, on an very polluted day. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
People take videos of a flag-raising ceremony during smog at Tiananmen Square after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Children exercise indoor during a polluted day in Handan, Hebei province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Women wearing face masks wait for the bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A police officer wears a face mask as he keeps watch in front of Tiananmen Gate on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A street food vendor prepares food for customers as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A woman wears a mask as she rides near the Bund during a polluted day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
People wear face masks on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A woman wears a face mask on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A person takes pictures with a mobile phone of city scenery during a hazy day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Paramilitary police officer keeps watch in Tiananmen Square on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A security guard wears a face mask in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
