Living on minimum wage

Jorge, 60, eats at his home on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 4, 2013. Jorge, who suffers from advanced deafness, has worked as a barman at a pulqueria for eleven hours a day for over 30 years and earns eight dollars per day. Jorge's salary does not allow him to rent a house and he lives with the family of his wife on the outskirts of the city from where he travels for two hours to get to work. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido