Living on Skid Row
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nathaniel Anthony Ayers, Jr., subject of the movie "The Soloist", plays guitar on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright (L) makes notes on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man organizes his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man is released by LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright, after store owners complained he was shoplifting but refused to make a private person's arrest, on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits in a police car after local store owners complained he was shoplifting on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
(R-L) Maria Tafoya, 63, Octavio Organista, 51, and Lloyd Evensen, 64, stand by their possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign on a homeless person's cart indicates it as private property on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Darryl Owens, 56, stands in front of his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for two years, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks past homeless people's possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Chapman, 51, takes down his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for 36 years, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LAPD Sergeant Aloaf Walker looks to see if anyone is sleeping in a tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits next to his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman stands next to her possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wake up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple walks past tents on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tents line the sidewalk on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
