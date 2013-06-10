Living the tribal way
Tribal activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) play traditional musical instruments during the convention of their eighth party congress in Kolkata December 18, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A bejewelled tribal woman attends the "National Convention on Empowerment to Tribal Women" being inaugurated by Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi December 16, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
A tribal woman sits outside her house in the Maoist-dominated Chinnagellur village, in Chhattisgarh June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members from the Dongria Kondh tribe listen to a speech by Rahul Gandhi, son of ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, during a rally in Lanjigarh near the Niyamgiri Hills in Odisha August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Tribal women attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman of the Dongria Kondh tribe attends a gathering on top of the Niyamgiri mountain, which they worship as their living god, to protest against plans by Vedanta Resources to mine bauxite from that mountain near Lanjigarh in Odisha February 21,...more
Men of the Dongria Kondh tribe sacrifice a goat on top of the Niyamgiri mountain, which they worship as their living god, during a ceremony to protest against plans by Vedanta Resources to mine bauxite from that mountain near Lanjigarh in Odisha...more
A woman from the Dongria Kondh tribe collects firewood on top of the Niyamgiri mountain, which they worship as their living god, to prepare for a ceremony to protest against plans by Vedanta Resources to mine bauxite from that mountain near Lanjigarh...more
Tribal couples perform rituals during a mass marriage ceremony in Siliguri February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tribal Villagers walk back home after failing to receive relief supplies in Jhitka near violence-hit area of Lalgarh in the West Midnapore district, some 170 km west of Kolkata, June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Tribal grooms and brides carry earthen pots on their heads and hold flags during a mass marriage ceremony at Salbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tribal women from Rajasthan arrange mud-made masks at a national tribal craft exhibition in Shimla May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal
Tribal women leave after casting their votes at a polling centre in Durvesh village, around 100 km from Mumbai, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Tribal women carry pitchers of drinking water in the Baramura hill range, about 40 km (25 miles) east of Agartala, May 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Santhal tribe members dance during a marriage ceremony at Palla Road, about 130 km (80 miles) northwest of Kolkata April 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Tribal children stand outside their house at Patara village, in Madhya Pradesh March 8, 2008. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Tribal men perform during a three-day wedding fair in Tarnetar, about 180km (113 miles) west from Ahmedabad, September 15, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man tries to lure a bull tied to a pole during the "Goru-khota" (bull with the pole) traditional tribal festival at a remote village Durku, 300km (186 miles) west from Kolkata, November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A tribal woman holds her daughter Rohini as her son Rohit sleeps in a hammock inside a hut in Mumbai July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Sima Dubey
Tribal people walk with their belongings in Tarapur village, about 87 km (54 miles) south from Ahmedabad July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A tribal farmer carries his load on a road in the Koraput district in Odisha on June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A tribal farmer reacts to the camera as she washes turnips by the side of a road in the Koraput district, in Odisha, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A tribal man carries coal on the outskirts of the town of Jeypore, in Odisha, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan (INDIA)
A tribal woman waits to sell her produce in the local market in the town of Jeypore in Odisha June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A tribal woman walks at the local market in the town of Jeypore, Odisha June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A tribal woman sells her produce in the local market in the town of Jeypore in Odisha June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A tribal woman is seen in the local market in the town of Jeypore in Odisha June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A tribal woman walks in the local market in the town of Jeypore in Odisha June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A tribal woman stands in the local market in the town of Jeypore in Odisha June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A tribal woman arrives at a health camp in Gandacherra village, about 190 km (118 miles) southeast of Agartala July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Tribal labourers carry sand during construction work at a Christian school on the outskirts of Jeypore village in Odisha June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Tribal children react to the camera in a small hamlet beside a Christian school on the outskirts of Jeypore village in Odisha June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Tribal children queue for their food at a Christian school on the outskirts of Jeypore village in Odisha June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Tribal women sweep outside their hut in a small hamlet beside a Christian school on the outskirts of Jeypore village in Odisha June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A girl from the Dhimal tribe, one of India's smallest tribal communities, is seen dressed in a traditional attire as she talks on her mobile phone in Malbari, 35 km (22 miles) from Siliguri, June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tribal villagers dance after a hunting festival in the Audhoya jungle, about 350 km (217 miles) west of Kolkata May 2, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Tribal villagers carry a wild boar that they killed during a hunting festival in the Audhoya jungle, about 350 km (217 miles) west of Kolkata May 2, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A tribesman from Andhra Pradesh performs at a crafts fair at Surajkund in Haryana January 31, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A group of Garo tribal men beat drums to establish a new world record of drum assembles at Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, October 28, 2006. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Tribal men play their instruments during a protest against the state government in demand for their fundamental rights in Chennai August 11, 2006. REUTERS/Babu
