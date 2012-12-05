Living with disabilities
Former President Bill Clinton kisses Chen Li, a disabled woman who has opened a school for the disabled in China, at the Clinton Global Initiative 2012 during the final day of the event in New York September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The American Association of People with Disabilities and the National Council on Independent Living holds a rally to demand that the lobby group stop efforts to block equal access to hotel swimming pools and spas, in Washington June 14, 2012. ...more
Willy Martinez, 27, a member of the Venezuelan Paralympics team, lifts weights during training in Caracas April 24, 2012. Martinez was a high-ranked Venezuelan boxer at the age of 18 when an enraged relative cut off his hand with a machete. ...more
Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims, with assistance from local NGO Laman Az, look on during a practice match in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian
A disabled man jumps over a puddle of water near a railway at a Jakarta slum area May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Kaushalya Hirushani (L), 7, plays with her brother Kulufew, 3, at the Aawas International personalised prosthetic limb clinic and manufacturer in Nagoda, 40km (25 miles) south of Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 3, 2009. Hirushani was born without legs...more
A disabled girl sits next to her mother during a protest organized by the All India Parents Association in New Delhi February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A disabled girl embraces a doll during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children (AACD) in Sao Paulo March 19, 2012. The AACD, a non-profit organization that began in 1950 with just 14 patients, now works with...more
Geovany Gonzalez with cerebral palsy, interacts with Fiona, a therapeutically trained dog, as it tries to lick his face during a therapy session at the Colitas Foundation in Panama City September 22, 2012. The Colitas Foundation, run by Mario Chang,...more
A stylist applies make-up on a disabled girl before she takes part in a fashion show in Minsk December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. The Association was founded by ballerina and physiotherapist...more
Qian Hongyan, 16, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, climbs onto a platform during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ten-year-old Lucas Amorim, who has phocomelia, affecting the growth of his arms, swims during a training session in Manaus, Amazonas State, September 19, 2012. Lucas, who was motivated to become a swimmer two years ago by a cousin who is also...more
Israel's Moran Samuel's (seen at rear) wheelchair is seen as she returns to the platform at the end of a training session at the Yarkon stream in Tel Aviv May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the Venezuelan Paralympics team, trains with a guide in Caracas April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian freelance photographer Moamen Qreiqea takes pictures of his daughter outside his home in Gaza City October 1, 2012. Qreiqea, 25, lost both his legs in an Israeli air strike in 2008 while taking pictures east of Gaza. The...more
A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of physically disabled people arrived in La Paz after completing a protest march of some 1600 km (994 miles) over a hundred...more
People hold signs as they take part in a rally against government cutbacks for disabled people during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 3, 2012. The signs read, "Disabled persons...more
A man who lost both legs in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war pushes his wheelchair as he leaves a consultation meeting for war veterans at the Old Parliament building in Tehran March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Sun Jifa raises up his prosthetic forearms as he poses for a picture in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. Chinese farmer Sun, who lost his forearms in a dynamite fishing accident 32 years ago, could not afford to buy prosthesis. He...more
A U.S. soldier with a prosthetic limb uses his mobile phone to film a ceremony for U.S. soldiers who sustained combat injuries in Iraq at Al Faw Palace in U.S. Camp Victory in Baghdad May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Students, Tania (L) and Meem, climb up a flight of stairs in a residence for visually impaired girls at the Baptist Mission Integrated School (BMIS) in Dhaka May 18, 2010. About 76 visually impaired girls and women reside in BMIS where they receive...more
Nick Vujicic, an Australian born without limbs, gives a motivational conference at the Radisson hotel in San Jose, February 5, 2009. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Ivan Vasilevich, 61, a handicapped pensioner, looks out of the window as he has a short break from his job in the village of Garenichi, some 110 km (68 miles) east of Minsk, November 30, 2012. Vasilevich has a disability pension of about 2400000...more
Macedonian paraplegic athlete Mile Stojkoski pushes himself on a highway during a marathon from his native town of Krusevo to the London Olympics, in Belgrade March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
