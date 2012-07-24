Edition:
Living with HIV

<p>Aaron Laxton of St. Louis, Missouri, takes part in a demonstration in front of the White House in Washington, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Seema, 33, displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A terminally ill Thai man rests at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>An HIV-infected child is seen at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi province, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A HIV-positive woman cleans her teeth after lunch at a HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party, in Yangon, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>A man living with HIV covers his face to avoid being identified due to fear of discrimination at a Saudi Charity Association for AIDS Patients in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

<p>A nurse checks on a three-year-old patient in the HIV/AIDS ward of the Beijing YouAn Hospital, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Shoes belonging to HIV infected children are lined up outside a room in an orphanage run by the Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>A terminally ill man rests, as Thai schoolchildren visit a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple, in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A Thai transvestite suffering from AIDS pets a cat at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple, in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Hemophiliac protesters, all of whom contracted HIV from infected blood products, wear surgical masks as they demonstrate during an AIDS-awareness event on World AIDS Day at Beijing's south railway station, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>An HIV-infected child plays with a toy at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi province, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A dog waits by a bed with a terminally ill Thai man, at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A HIV-infected woman receives medical treatment at a clinic held for HIV-infected patients in Funan county of Fuyang, Anhui province, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An HIV-infected child walks alone at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi province, November 29, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>HIV infected children eat their breakfast in an orphanage run by the Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>An HIV-infected patient receives medical treatment at a clinic held for HIV-infected patients in Funan county of Fuyang, Anhui province, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>HIV infected girl, Chen Xueyan, 9, adjusts her clothes in her home in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>Terminally ill Thai men receive treatment at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Zhou Huiying, a HIV-infected patient and her infected four-year-old child are seen at a clinic held for HIV patients in Funan county of Fuyang, Anhui province, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

