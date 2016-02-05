Living with microcephaly
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. Brazil is investigating more than 4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly, a condition in which infants are...more
Luana Vieira, 4 months old, and born with microcephaly, is seen on the beach in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Luana Vieira, 4 months old, who was born with microcephaly, reacts to stimulus during an evaluation session with a physiotherapist at the Altino Ventura rehabilitation center in Recife, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at her house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
X-ray of Rosana Vieira Alves's daughter Luana Vieira, who is 4 months old with microcephaly, is pictured at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves feeds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, as her other daughters Vitoria Evillen and Laiane Sophia look on, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves stretches her back while washing the clothes of her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Luana Vieira, 4 months, who was born with microcephaly, is held by her mother Rosana Vieira Alves as they ride the subway after a doctor's appointment in Recife, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves, bathes her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Rivers in India
India is home to a number of rivers that have witnessed flourishing human civilizations as well as natural disasters and accidents. Here are some pictures from...
India this week
Our best photos from across the country in the past week.
Streets of Aleppo
A Syrian military offensive backed by heavy Russian air strikes threatens to cut critical rebel supply lines into the city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.