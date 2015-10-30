Living with the dead
A girl sits next to a tombstone amidst a slum area inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 29, 2015. Thousands of poor Filipino urban dwellers make their homes in public cemeteries, converting abandoned tombs and...more
A girl walks in front of their house inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A resident gets a haircut in front of "apartment-style" tombs inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
A family sleeps in a mausoleum, which serves as their home, inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
A man, who lives in a mausoleum, drinks coffee at dawn in Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
Makeshift houses are seen on top of apartment style tombs inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A family rests in front of tombs inside a slum in the Municipal Cemetery of Navotas, north of Manila, May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A family is seen inside their makeshift shanty on top of tombs inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A baby rests on a tomb inside a slum in a public cemetery of Manila, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Children play basketball inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A boy drinks water from a hose atop a gravestone inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A man fetches water for his home inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Details of a house built on "apartment-styled" tombs inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
Residents watch television in their makeshift house atop gravestones inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A woman living inside the cemetery washes her hands near the tombs at the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children play inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
An advertising banner for a salon is placed on a makeshift house inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Next Slideshows
India This Week
Our best pictures from this week.
Plucked from the Aegean Sea
Around 150 refugees are rescued from a half-sunken catamaran after crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos.
Flashback: When Hurricane Sandy struck
Three years have passed since Hurricane Sandy hit the northeast.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.