Living with wolves
Wolf researcher Werner Freund bites into a deer cadaver next to a Mongolian wolf in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Mongolian wolf Heiko licks the mouth of wolf researcher Werner Freund in a sign of acknowledgement at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland, January 24, 2013. Freund, 79, a former German paratrooper, established the...more
Wolf researcher Werner Freund feeds Arctic wolves with meat with his mouth in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland January 24, 2013. FREUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Wolf researcher Werner Freund, his wife Erika and their cat Max sit in the living room of their home near Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Wolf researcher Werner Freund poses for a portrait picture in front of an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Wolf researcher Werner Freund feeds Arctic wolves with meat with his mouth in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Wolf researcher Werner Freund, stands next to hanged deer cadavers at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Wolf researcher Werner Freund lies on the ground next to Mongolian wolves as they devour a deer cadaver in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Wolf researcher Werner Freund sits at a table in his home near Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Mongolian wolf Heiko licks the mouth of wolf researcher Werner Freund in a sign of acknowledgement at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Wolf researcher Werner Freund strokes Arctic alpha wolf Monty with his walking stick in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Wolf researcher Werner Freund feeds Arctic wolves with meat with his mouth in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Arctic wolves stand in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Wolf researcher Werner Freund is surrounded by Arctic wolves in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Wolf researcher Werner Freund feeds Arctic wolves with meat in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Wolf researcher Werner Freund howls while sitting in an enclosure for Arctic wolves at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
