Living without sight

Visually impaired student Toni Millican is guided towards an iPad screen during a class of the Older Blind Program at World Services for the Blind in Little Rock, Arkansas, January 5, 2013. Janet Ford, an instructor who is part of the Older Blind Program, which enrols blind or visually impaired students older than 54 years old, says touch screen computers are easier to use than a traditional keyboard for her students. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci