Pictures | Thu Dec 15, 2011 | 1:10am IST

Liz Taylor's jewels

<p>A phone bidder signals her bid near an image of Elizabeth Taylor during an auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A phone bidder signals her bid near an image of Elizabeth Taylor during an auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A phone bidder signals her bid near an image of Elizabeth Taylor during an auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>An attendee with a mobile phone looks at images of Elizabeth Taylor in a catalog during an auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's auction house in New York, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

An attendee with a mobile phone looks at images of Elizabeth Taylor in a catalog during an auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's auction house in New York, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 15, 2011

An attendee with a mobile phone looks at images of Elizabeth Taylor in a catalog during an auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's auction house in New York, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A security guard walks past an image of Elizabeth Taylor outside Christie's auction house during an auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia in New York, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A security guard walks past an image of Elizabeth Taylor outside Christie's auction house during an auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia in New York, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A security guard walks past an image of Elizabeth Taylor outside Christie's auction house during an auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia in New York, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A Christie's employee holds up a piece of jewelry which belonged to Elizabeth Taylor during an auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's auction house in New York, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A Christie's employee holds up a piece of jewelry which belonged to Elizabeth Taylor during an auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's auction house in New York, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A Christie's employee holds up a piece of jewelry which belonged to Elizabeth Taylor during an auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's auction house in New York, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A photograph of Elizabeth Taylor is seen behind jewels on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A photograph of Elizabeth Taylor is seen behind jewels on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A photograph of Elizabeth Taylor is seen behind jewels on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A Versace Beaded Evening jacket "The Face" labeled "Atelier Versace", Circa 1992 which belonged to actress Elizabeth Taylor is seen with other jackets on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A Versace Beaded Evening jacket "The Face" labeled "Atelier Versace", Circa 1992 which belonged to actress Elizabeth Taylor is seen with other jackets on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A Versace Beaded Evening jacket "The Face" labeled "Atelier Versace", Circa 1992 which belonged to actress Elizabeth Taylor is seen with other jackets on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A photograph of Elizabeth Taylor is seen near gowns on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A photograph of Elizabeth Taylor is seen near gowns on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A photograph of Elizabeth Taylor is seen near gowns on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A room of jewelry boxes that belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor is seen on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A room of jewelry boxes that belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor is seen on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A room of jewelry boxes that belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor is seen on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A photograph of Elizabeth Taylor is seen behind jewels on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A photograph of Elizabeth Taylor is seen behind jewels on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A photograph of Elizabeth Taylor is seen behind jewels on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A photograph of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton kissing upon their first wedding day in 1964 is seen behind the dress she wore and jewels on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A photograph of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton kissing upon their first wedding day in 1964 is seen behind the dress she wore and jewels on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A photograph of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton kissing upon their first wedding day in 1964 is seen behind the dress she wore and jewels on display as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Gowns from the collection of Elizabeth Taylor are displayed as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Gowns from the collection of Elizabeth Taylor are displayed as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Gowns from the collection of Elizabeth Taylor are displayed as part of the upcoming auction of the late actress' jewelry, clothing art and memorabilia at Christie's Auction house in New York City, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A necklace designed by Bvlgari, which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, is seen during a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A necklace designed by Bvlgari, which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, is seen during a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A necklace designed by Bvlgari, which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, is seen during a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A ring and a necklace, both made of ruby and diamond, which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor is seen at a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A ring and a necklace, both made of ruby and diamond, which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor is seen at a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A ring and a necklace, both made of ruby and diamond, which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor is seen at a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A diamond ring, which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, is shown during a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A diamond ring, which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, is shown during a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A diamond ring, which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, is shown during a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>'The Mike Tood', an antique diamond tiara which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, is seen during a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

'The Mike Tood', an antique diamond tiara which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, is seen during a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, December 15, 2011

'The Mike Tood', an antique diamond tiara which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, is seen during a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A diamond ring, which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, is shown during a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A diamond ring, which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, is shown during a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A diamond ring, which belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, is shown during a media preview at Christie's in Hong Kong November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A 33.19 carats diamond ring given to Elizabeth Taylor by her fifth husband Richard Burton is displayed at the Christie's auction house in Paris November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

A 33.19 carats diamond ring given to Elizabeth Taylor by her fifth husband Richard Burton is displayed at the Christie's auction house in Paris November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A 33.19 carats diamond ring given to Elizabeth Taylor by her fifth husband Richard Burton is displayed at the Christie's auction house in Paris November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Visitors walk past the entrance of Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewellery, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts during a press preview at Emirates Towers in Dubai October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

Visitors walk past the entrance of Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewellery, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts during a press preview at Emirates Towers in Dubai October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Visitors walk past the entrance of Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewellery, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts during a press preview at Emirates Towers in Dubai October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

<p>A diamond jewellery set is pictured at Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewellery, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts during a press preview at Emirates Towers in Dubai October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

A diamond jewellery set is pictured at Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewellery, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts during a press preview at Emirates Towers in Dubai October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A diamond jewellery set is pictured at Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewellery, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts during a press preview at Emirates Towers in Dubai October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

<p>A visitor looks at jewellery displayed at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewellery, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at Emirates Towers in Dubai October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

A visitor looks at jewellery displayed at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewellery, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at Emirates Towers in Dubai October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A visitor looks at jewellery displayed at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewellery, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at Emirates Towers in Dubai October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

<p>A large poster of the late actress Elizabeth Taylor is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

A large poster of the late actress Elizabeth Taylor is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A large poster of the late actress Elizabeth Taylor is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>An emerald and diamond necklace by Bvlgari is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Desgin Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

An emerald and diamond necklace by Bvlgari is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Desgin Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 15, 2011

An emerald and diamond necklace by Bvlgari is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Desgin Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>A Tiziani kimono made for Elizabeth Taylor to wear as Flora "Sissy" Goforth in the 1968 film "Boom!" is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

A Tiziani kimono made for Elizabeth Taylor to wear as Flora "Sissy" Goforth in the 1968 film "Boom!" is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A Tiziani kimono made for Elizabeth Taylor to wear as Flora "Sissy" Goforth in the 1968 film "Boom!" is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>A large photograph of Elizabeth Taylor from the film "Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf" is pictured next to a book "Nibbles and Me", written and illustrated by Taylor when she was young, at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

A large photograph of Elizabeth Taylor from the film "Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf" is pictured next to a book "Nibbles and Me", written and illustrated by Taylor when she was young, at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of...more

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A large photograph of Elizabeth Taylor from the film "Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf" is pictured next to a book "Nibbles and Me", written and illustrated by Taylor when she was young, at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>A Christian Dior sugar pink paper taffeta evening sheath and pale green silk full-length evening coat is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

A Christian Dior sugar pink paper taffeta evening sheath and pale green silk full-length evening coat is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A Christian Dior sugar pink paper taffeta evening sheath and pale green silk full-length evening coat is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Elizabeth Taylor's script for the 1958 MGM production of "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof" is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Elizabeth Taylor's script for the 1958 MGM production of "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof" is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Elizabeth Taylor's script for the 1958 MGM production of "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof" is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>A Tiziani kimono made for Elizabeth Taylor to wear as Flora "Sissy" Goforth in the 1968 film "Boom!" is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

A Tiziani kimono made for Elizabeth Taylor to wear as Flora "Sissy" Goforth in the 1968 film "Boom!" is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A Tiziani kimono made for Elizabeth Taylor to wear as Flora "Sissy" Goforth in the 1968 film "Boom!" is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>A diamond and emerald 'snake' bracelet watch by Bvlgari is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Desgin Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

A diamond and emerald 'snake' bracelet watch by Bvlgari is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Desgin Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A diamond and emerald 'snake' bracelet watch by Bvlgari is pictured at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Desgin Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>An Andy Warhol portrait of Elizabeth Taylor is displayed at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Desgin Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

An Andy Warhol portrait of Elizabeth Taylor is displayed at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Desgin Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 15, 2011

An Andy Warhol portrait of Elizabeth Taylor is displayed at the press preview for Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewelry, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts at MOCA Pacific Desgin Center in Los Angeles October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Christie's employee Alize Morand views the 'La Pelegrina' pearl at Christies auction house in central London September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Christie's employee Alize Morand views the 'La Pelegrina' pearl at Christies auction house in central London September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Christie's employee Alize Morand views the 'La Pelegrina' pearl at Christies auction house in central London September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Christie's employee Stefana Polledri poses with the Elizabeth Taylor diamond at Christies auction house in central London September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Christie's employee Stefana Polledri poses with the Elizabeth Taylor diamond at Christies auction house in central London September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Christie's employee Stefana Polledri poses with the Elizabeth Taylor diamond at Christies auction house in central London September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Visitors look around a show of Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, paintings and costumes held in Moscow's GUM shopping centre on Red Square, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

Visitors look around a show of Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, paintings and costumes held in Moscow's GUM shopping centre on Red Square, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Visitors look around a show of Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, paintings and costumes held in Moscow's GUM shopping centre on Red Square, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Visitors look around a show of Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, paintings and costumes held in Moscow's GUM shopping centre on Red Square, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Visitors look around a show of Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, paintings and costumes held in Moscow's GUM shopping centre on Red Square, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Visitors look around a show of Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, paintings and costumes held in Moscow's GUM shopping centre on Red Square, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>A portait hangs at the entrance of a display of Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, paintings and costumes held in Moscow's GUM shopping centre on Red Square, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

A portait hangs at the entrance of a display of Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, paintings and costumes held in Moscow's GUM shopping centre on Red Square, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, December 15, 2011

A portait hangs at the entrance of a display of Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, paintings and costumes held in Moscow's GUM shopping centre on Red Square, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Visitors photographer an exhibit in a display of Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, paintings and costumes held in Moscow's GUM shopping centre on Red Square, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

Visitors photographer an exhibit in a display of Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, paintings and costumes held in Moscow's GUM shopping centre on Red Square, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, December 15, 2011

Visitors photographer an exhibit in a display of Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, paintings and costumes held in Moscow's GUM shopping centre on Red Square, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

