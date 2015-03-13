Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 13, 2015 | 7:15pm IST

Locked up in Rikers

Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail by limiting visitors, adding security cameras and separating rival gangs, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A prisoner looks at a corrections officer from behind several layers of glass and bars in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A maintenance worker checks jail cells in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Shower stalls are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A car exits the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 Mar 2015
Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.

13 Mar 2015
China's Colombo project suspended

China's Colombo project suspended

A look at China's Colombo Port City project that Sri Lanka has suspended, citing lack of government approvals.

12 Mar 2015
The mark of Islamic State

The mark of Islamic State

Islamic State's distinctive black flag adorns buildings, is waved through the streets and is displayed by rival groups.

11 Mar 2015

