London at a standstill
Commuters sit on a bus on Westminster Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London, Britain January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walk accross a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district at rush hour during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A construction worker walks past Canary Wharf underground station with its shutters drawn at rush hour during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London....more
Commuters stand on a packed bus as others cycle accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters wait for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman applies her makeup on a packed bus during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters line up at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuters wait outside Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuters line up for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuters board a train at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A traveller folds his Brompton bicycle at the closed entrance to the Underground station at Waterloo during a strike by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters ride a bus over Westminster Bridge past the London Eye during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Commuters wait for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuters stand on a packed bus on Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Travellers queue for buses outside the closed entrance to the Underground station at Waterloo during a strike by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters walk and cycle accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters walk accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Office lights are on at dusk in the Canary Wharf financial district, London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters walk and run over over Westminster Bridge in the rain during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Commuters sit on a bus on Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes
Priyanka Chopra at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
India this week
Some of our best photos from India released this week.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Mexico gas price hike spurs unrest
Mexicans angry over a double-digit hike in gasoline prices looted stores and blockaded roads amid escalating unrest over the rising cost of living in Latin...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.