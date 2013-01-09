Edition:
London Collections: Men

<p>A model presents a creation from the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. "London Collections: Men" is a three-day showcase of men's fashion scheduled a month before London Fashion week. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>An installation from William Richard Green's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection is reflected in a mirror during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Models present creations from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Lee Dales, a fashion blogger, poses outside the main catwalk venue for "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Simon Glazin, a fashion blogger, editor and writer, poses outside the main catwalk venue for "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Johanna Lees, social media manager for Finlay &amp; Co., poses outside the main catwalk venue for "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Andrew Pieris, a fashion blogger and stylist, poses outside the main catwalk venue for "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model waits backstage before the presentation of the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. "London Collections: Men" is a three-day showcase of men's fashion scheduled a month before London Fashion week. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Models wait backstage before the presentation of the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Models rehearse before the presentation of the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model and a dog present a creation from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Hackett London Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model has his hair styled before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood shields her eyes from the lights on a television camera during the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Man Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Man Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Man Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Man Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Hackett London designer Jeremy Hackett and model Erin O'Connor walk onto the catwalk following the presentation of his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Models present creations from the Hackett London Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Models present creations from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Models present creations from the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Models present creations from the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Audience watch the presentation of the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Richard James Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Models present creations from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

