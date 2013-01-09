London Collections: Men
A model presents a creation from the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. "London Collections: Men" is a three-day showcase of men's fashion scheduled a month before London...more
A model presents a creation from the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. "London Collections: Men" is a three-day showcase of men's fashion scheduled a month before London Fashion week. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An installation from William Richard Green's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection is reflected in a mirror during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An installation from William Richard Green's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection is reflected in a mirror during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Lee Dales, a fashion blogger, poses outside the main catwalk venue for "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Lee Dales, a fashion blogger, poses outside the main catwalk venue for "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Simon Glazin, a fashion blogger, editor and writer, poses outside the main catwalk venue for "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Simon Glazin, a fashion blogger, editor and writer, poses outside the main catwalk venue for "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Johanna Lees, social media manager for Finlay & Co., poses outside the main catwalk venue for "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Johanna Lees, social media manager for Finlay & Co., poses outside the main catwalk venue for "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Andrew Pieris, a fashion blogger and stylist, poses outside the main catwalk venue for "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Andrew Pieris, a fashion blogger and stylist, poses outside the main catwalk venue for "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model waits backstage before the presentation of the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. "London Collections: Men" is a three-day showcase of men's fashion scheduled a month before London...more
A model waits backstage before the presentation of the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. "London Collections: Men" is a three-day showcase of men's fashion scheduled a month before London Fashion week. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models wait backstage before the presentation of the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models wait backstage before the presentation of the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models rehearse before the presentation of the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models rehearse before the presentation of the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model and a dog present a creation from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model and a dog present a creation from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Hackett London Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Hackett London Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has his hair styled before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has his hair styled before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood shields her eyes from the lights on a television camera during the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Man Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne...more
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood shields her eyes from the lights on a television camera during the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Man Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Man Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Man Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Man Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Man Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Man Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Man Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Hackett London designer Jeremy Hackett and model Erin O'Connor walk onto the catwalk following the presentation of his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Hackett London designer Jeremy Hackett and model Erin O'Connor walk onto the catwalk following the presentation of his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Hackett London Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Hackett London Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the MAN Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Audience watch the presentation of the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Audience watch the presentation of the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Richard James Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Richard James Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Shaun Samson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Next Slideshows
Celebrity breakups of 2012
Celebrity relationships that came to an end last year.
Depardieu gets Russian citizenship
Putin has granted citizenship to Gerard Depardieu, the French movie star who is quitting his homeland to avoid a tax hike on the rich.
Hugh Hefner's girlfriends
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner marries Crystal Harris, the one-time "runaway bride" who followed through this time at a New Year's Eve wedding.
Welcoming 2013 Gangnam Style
South Korean singer PSY performs during new year's celebrations at New York's Times Square.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.